Watch: Ilia Topuria vs Max Holloway – The UFC Clash Over The Featherweight Crown

The UFC just made waves by releasing the full Ilia Topuria vs Max Holloway fight for free, giving fans a chance to relive a pivotal moment in featherweight history. If you missed it, now’s your shot to see two of the division’s best throw down, no pay-per-view required.

Watch: Ilia Topuria vs Max Holloway Goes Free: UFC Drops Featherweight Fireworks for Fans

Ilia Topuria and Max Holloway met at UFC 308 in a matchup that had fans buzzing. Holloway, famous for his relentless pace and sharp jab, tried to keep Topuria at bay with range and movement. Early on, Holloway’s jab and leg kicks found their mark, but Topuria’s patience and power were always lurking. The fight saw Topuria mixing takedowns with heavy shots, while Holloway kept piling up the volume, refusing to back down.

Topuria, known for his knockout power, finally found his opening. A huge right hand wobbled Holloway, and Topuria followed up with a left hook that put Holloway down for the count. For the first time in his career, Holloway was finished by strikes, and Topuria cemented his place as the division’s most dangerous puncher.

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – OCTOBER 26: (L-R) Ilia Topuria of Spain punches Max Holloway in the UFC featherweight championship fight during the UFC 308 event at Etihad Arena on October 26, 2024 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Topuria’s win over Holloway wasn’t just another notch on the belt – it was the exclamation point he needed before moving up in weight. Now, Topuria is set for a lightweight title shot at UFC 317 during International Fight Week in Las Vegas on June 28 against Charles Oliveira.

Max Holloway may have lost the featherweight crown, but don’t count him out. He’s still the BMF champion, a title he earned with a knockout over Justin Gaethje. Blessed” will next face Dustin Poirier for the third time in his career. This match is upcoming at UFC 318 on July 19.