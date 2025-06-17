Watch: Ilia Topuria vs Max Holloway – The UFC Clash Over The Featherweight Crown

ByTimothy Wheaton
Watch Ilia Topuria vs Max Holloway

The UFC just made waves by releasing the full Ilia Topuria vs Max Holloway fight for free, giving fans a chance to relive a pivotal moment in featherweight history. If you missed it, now’s your shot to see two of the division’s best throw down, no pay-per-view required.

Ilia Topuria and Max Holloway met at UFC 308 in a matchup that had fans buzzing. Holloway, famous for his relentless pace and sharp jab, tried to keep Topuria at bay with range and movement. Early on, Holloway’s jab and leg kicks found their mark, but Topuria’s patience and power were always lurking. The fight saw Topuria mixing takedowns with heavy shots, while Holloway kept piling up the volume, refusing to back down.

Ilia Topuria

Topuria, known for his knockout power, finally found his opening. A huge right hand wobbled Holloway, and Topuria followed up with a left hook that put Holloway down for the count. For the first time in his career, Holloway was finished by strikes, and Topuria cemented his place as the division’s most dangerous puncher.

gettyimages 2181236082 612x612 2
ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – OCTOBER 26: (L-R) Ilia Topuria of Spain punches Max Holloway in the UFC featherweight championship fight during the UFC 308 event at Etihad Arena on October 26, 2024 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Topuria’s win over Holloway wasn’t just another notch on the belt – it was the exclamation point he needed before moving up in weight. Now, Topuria is set for a lightweight title shot at UFC 317 during International Fight Week in Las Vegas on June 28 against Charles Oliveira.

Max Holloway may have lost the featherweight crown, but don’t count him out. He’s still the BMF champion, a title he earned with a knockout over Justin Gaethje. Blessed” will next face Dustin Poirier for the third time in his career. This match is upcoming at UFC 318 on July 19.

Ilia Topuria
ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – OCTOBER 26:Ilia Topuria of Spain prepares to face Max Holloway in the UFC featherweight championship fight during the UFC 308 event at Etihad Arena on October 26, 2024 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Timothy Wheaton is a combat sports writer who covers MMA, Kickboxing, and Muay Thai. He has been an avid follower of these sports since 2005. Tim has even covered the UFC, GLORY, PFL, Bellator, and more, in person at live events.

With Low Kick MMA, Tim has contributed interviews, articles, and podcasts.

Tim also works with a host of other media sites such as Calf Kick Sports, Sportskeeda MMA, Combat Press, Fighters Only, MMA Sucka, Vecht Sport Info, and Beyond Kickboxing. Tim is the authority on kickboxing and an MMA journalist who has covered K-1, PRIDE FC, UFC, GLORY Kickboxing, Bellator, PFL, ONE Championship, and plenty more.

