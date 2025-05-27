Coach admits Dustin Poirier may make retirement u-Turn after UFC 318 title fight

Veteran head coach, Mike Brown believes his long-time student, Dustin Poirier will follow through with pre-fight plans to retire from combat sports after UFC 318 this summer, but in his opinion, there may be a world where the Lafayette striker fights again.

Poirier, who headlines on home soil this summer, returns to his native Louisana, to take on symbolic BMF champion, Max Holloway in a trilogy fight in New Orleans.

And sidelined since June of last year, the former interim champion failed in his third bid to snatch undisputed gold, dropping a fifth round D’Arce choke submission loss against soon-to-be former champion, Islam Makhachev.

Confirming plans for one more outing this year before eventually hanging up his gloves for good, fan-favorite striker, Poirier has been backed to follow through on those pre-made plans by Brown.

Mike Brown expects definitive Dustin Poirier retirement at UFC 318

However, the former WEC champion-turned-head-coach claimed his long-time pupil would potentially make another outing post-UFC 318 for quite the enticing offer.

“I mean, I think so,” Brown told MMA Fighting of Dustin Poirier’s retirement. “You can never say never, but he’s done really well for himself. He’s made a boatload of money. He’s set. He doesn’t need to fight. So it would have to be something pretty enticing. I mean, that could always happen, but I think he’s content with his accomplishments and content with the money he has made and what he’s done. So, you know, I think it is.”

Twice facing Holloway during his lenghty Octagon tenure, Poirier has so far turned in a pair of victories. Submitting the former in his promotional debut, Poirier would break through and mint himself as the interim lightweight champion courtesy of a rematch decision win at UFC 236 back in 2019.