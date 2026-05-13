Nate Diaz eyes Charles Oliveira fight for UFC return

Nate Diaz has no plans to retire anytime soon and has named the one fighter he would love to face when he returns to the UFC.



Diaz will make his MMA return after a 4-year hiatus this weekend on the MVP and Netflix card. He is set to lock horns with Mike Perry.



Ahead of this highly anticipated slugfest, during an interview with Ariel Helwani, Diaz was asked if he wants to re-sign with the UFC. The Stockton native made it clear that he doesn’t want to be tied down by contracts that prevent him from competing elsewhere.

But once he’s done handling everything outside the octagon, fans could very well see him make a return to the UFC.

Nate Diaz is coming for Charles Oliveira’s BMF belt

Nate Diaz wants to face newly minted BMF champion Charles Oliveira on his UFC return. Diaz was not impressed with Oliveira’s UFC 326 performance, where the Brazilian, in a BMF title fight, chose to wrestle and dethroned Max Holloway with that approach. After Oliveira won the BMF strap, Diaz immediately made it clear that he is coming for that belt.



During the aforementioned sitdown with Ariel Helwani, Diaz named “Do Bronxs” as the fighter he would like to face on his return to the octagon:

“It was hard to jump back in, something I tried so hard for so many years to get out of. I can’t just jump right back in… Oliveira out of everybody. I’m gonna go back and get that belt.”

Check out Nate Diaz’s comments below:

Nate Diaz says Charles Oliveira is at the top of his list for a UFC return, but explains why the timing wasn’t right:



"It was hard to jump back in, something I tried so hard for so many years to get out of. I can't just jump right back in."



Oliveira out of everybody. I'm gonna… pic.twitter.com/bERO6M0LF1 — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) May 12, 2026

Nate Diaz also added during the same interview that a third bout with Conor McGregor is something he’s looking forward to, but believes it’s not the right time now as both he and “The Notorious” have unfinished business before they decide to throw down again.