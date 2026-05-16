Look: Gina Carano shares stunning body transformation ahead of Netflix return – 100 pounds of Weight Loss

Gina Carano says the work behind her return to fighting has been as personal as it has been physical. Ahead of her Netflix bout with Ronda Rousey, Carano posted that she weighed in at 141.4 pounds and has lost 100 pounds since September 2024.

Gina Carano opens up on 100-pound weight loss before Ronda Rousey fight

In her message, Carano called it a “vulnerable post” and said the change did not happen overnight. She said she had been pre-diabetic and struggled to walk in September 2024 before starting a long push to get back into athlete shape. Carano said the goal of facing Rousey helped drive the process. She thanked Rousey for waiting while she lost the weight and said the fight gave her something concrete to aim for during the stretch.

Gina Carano in the 2010s:

“Since Sept 2024 to today, May 15, 2026, I have lost 100lbs. It hurts to say that and share but I am going to share it because I worked so damn hard every week for over a year and a half to shed this weight. I was pre-diabetic, had trouble simply walking in September 2024 and have been on the path to recovery to turn myself back into an athlete since then. It was hard, SO damn hard.. there was so much to learn, too much to unpack here, ups, downs, plateaus, things I learned late I wish I learned earlier, trial by error but I did it.”

Ok. Vulnerable post but here we are.



I just weighed in at 141.4 lbs.

Since Sept 2024 to today, May 15, 2026, I have lost 100lbs. It hurts to say that and share but I am going to share it because I worked so damn hard every week for over a year and a half to shed this weight.… pic.twitter.com/224i52wasN — Gina Carano 🕯 (@ginacarano) May 15, 2026

The matchup will air live on Netflix as part of the platform’s first MMA card, with both women making weight for the featherweight fight. Netflix lists the bout for May 16 at 9 PM ET, and weigh-in reports showed Rousey at 142 pounds and Carano at 141.4 pounds.

Gina Carano in the 2000s:

Carano’s post mixed relief with a message to others following their own health path. She said the journey involved ups, downs, plateaus, and lessons learned late, then closed by thanking her husband and family for their support.

Gina Carano’s path back to the cage has a long runway. Before acting made her a familiar face to mainstream audiences, she built her name in women’s MMA, including her Strikeforce run, where she was one of the sport’s early stars and finished her pro career with a 7-1 record.

Gina Carano in the 2020s:

Her final MMA chapter came in 2009 against Cris Cyborg in Strikeforce, a fight that remains a key marker in women’s MMA history. Carano stepped away after that loss and moved into acting, where she found a new lane in action roles and later in major studio work.

Gina Carano in 2026:

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MAY 15: Gina Carano weighs in during the Weigh-In for Netflix’s Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano at Intuit Dome on May 15, 2026 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images for Netflix) US Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighter Gina Carano weighs-in ahead of the Netflix’s Rousey vs. Carano bout in Manhattan Beach, California, on May 15, 2026. Carano will face Rousey at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California on Saturday night. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images)

That second act included films like Haywire, Fast & Furious 6 and Deadpool, plus a high-profile run on The Mandalorian as Cara Dune. Her time in Hollywood later hit turbulence after Disney cut ties with her in 2021 over social media posts, and she eventually settled her lawsuit against Disney and Lucasfilm in 2025.

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MAY 14: Gina Carano speaks during the Press Conference for Netflix’s Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano at Intuit Dome on May 14, 2026 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images for Netflix)

That makes her return for Netflix’s first MMA card a full-circle moment. Carano and Rousey will meet on May 16, 2026, and Carano has already said the road back included a 100-pound weight loss and a long recovery from a period when she was pre-diabetic and struggling to walk.