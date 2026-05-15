Sean Strickland is the captain of the deep waters, says Joe Rogan

UFC commentator Joe Rogan has praised Sean Strickland as the captain of the deep waters in the wake of his win over Khamzat Chimaev.

In the main event of UFC 328, Sean Strickland defeated Khamzat Chimaev via split decision to become the new UFC middleweight champion. It marks the second time that he has held the belt after his win over Israel Adesanya, which was also considered to be a pretty notable upset.

Sean Strickland is a pretty controversial guy but in the aftermath of UFC 328, he actually seems to have gone on something of an apology tour, to the point where it feels like he’s trying to mend fences with the fans despite some of his previous ‘errors’ in the media.

In a recent podcast, Joe Rogan decided to focus on the endurance aspect of Sean Strickland’s game.

Joe Rogan’s on Sean Strickland’s success

“I was nut-riding for Strickland the whole time,” Rogan said in a recent episode of his “Joe Rogan Experience.” “I was like, that guy is the f*cking captain of the deep water. He knows how to go into deep water, man. And he knows how to survive. He can survive.

“And the thing about Khamzat is if he takes you down, he wants to hold you down and just beat on you and not expend a lot of energy, like he did with Dricus (Du Plessis). You can’t do that with Sean. Sean is not going to sit still. He’s very hard to hold down. He’s got super underrated grappling. Super underrated. When you saw he almost threw Khamzat later in the fight, and he did wind up on top multiple times.”

Rogan went on to discuss Strickland’s shoulder injury.

“A lot of guys would have said, ‘I can’t use my arm, I’m pulling out.’ … Second fight with DDP, he f*cked his shoulder up, too, driving a dirt bike like a f*cking psychopath. Crashed his dirt bike, f*cked his shoulder up, and they told him he had to fight. So you had to take the fight. So you had to take the fight with a f*cked up shoulder. And one of the things you notice about when he’s throwing right hands, in particular in this fight, I noticed they were awkward sometimes. Sometimes they just looked weird, like he was trying not to use his shoulder or something.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie