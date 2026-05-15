Multiple Hometown Fighters Featured at MVP MMA

Most Valuable Promotions is all but ready to roll on Saturday, May 16th, with weigh ins being completed early on Friday morning. All twenty two fighters made weight, starting the weekend off on a great note. With many stars, legends, and prospects in action, this card is particularly special to those competing who live and train in Southern California.

Albert Morales

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MAY 14: Albert Morales speaks during the Press Conference for Netflix’s Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano at Intuit Dome on May 14, 2026 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images for Netflix)

Albert Morales is a veteran of the MMA game, fighting five times in the UFC before stints with Bellator and Up Next Fighting. “The Belizean Warrior” lives and trains less than 30 miles away from the Inuit dome, where this event is taking place. Morales has spent fight week surrounding by his team and family, and is feeling blessed he gets to fight for such a high profile event. A 30 fight veteran, Morales has finished five of his last eight fights by knockout, and is looking to deliver another on Saturday night.

Jeff Creighton

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MAY 14: Jefferson Creighton during the Press Conference for Netflix’s Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano at Intuit Dome on May 14, 2026 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images for Netflix)

”Jazzy” Jeff Creighton has been on the cusp of a major opportunity for a long time now. He originally came onto MMA fan’s radar when he upset Joey Davis in Bellator, and since has competed for LFA and the Ultimate Fighter. Jeff has won 8 of his last 9 MMA contests, and is looking to make a statement against former Bellator champion Jason Jackson. Jeff Creighton is from Poway, California and trains at Teams MMA in Chula Vista, California.

Jake Babian

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MAY 14: Jake Babian speaks during the Press Conference for Netflix’s Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano at Intuit Dome on May 14, 2026 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images for Netflix)

Jake “The Barbabian” Babian originally hails from Hawaii, but has adopted Southern California as his home and his territory as a fighter. Cutting his teeth locally at promotions like UNF and Lights Out Fighting Championship, the multiple time Hawaiian jiu jitsu champion has earned his shot at this massive opportunity. Babian is a fearsome grappler with devastating ground and pound, and his matchup with Namo Fazil has plenty of extra fuel to make this an explosive matchup.

Nate Diaz

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MAY 14: Nate Diaz speaks during the Press Conference for Netflix’s Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano at Intuit Dome on May 14, 2026 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images for Netflix)

The 209 is borderline synonymous in the combat sports community as not only the area code to Stockton, California, but also to the city’s fighting icon Nate Diaz. He returns to the MMA cage for the first time since submitting Tony Ferguson at UFC 279 in September, 2023 to face Mike Perry, who has also been on a hiatus from MMA competing in bare knuckle boxing. Nate Diaz will always draw significant fan fare, and his five round fight scheduled with Perry is sure to deliver on not only violence but plenty of antics as well.

Chris Avila

A fellow member of Nate Diaz’s team, Chris Avila always finds a way to get booked alongside his mentor and teammate. With a background in both boxing and MMA, Avila has had an experienced career and hopes to build his record as he takes on Brandon Jenkins Saturday night.

Do not miss this groundbreaking event, Saturday May 16th. Prelims will air on YouTube at 3pm pst/6pm est, and the main card will air on Netflix at 6pm pst/9pm est. Follow me on Instagram @dskcombatsports for coverage all weekend long.