Tyson Fury Rejects Reform UK as Farage’s Party Hunts Star Candidate

Tyson Fury has turned down an approach from Reform UK over a possible run as a candidate, according to reports from LBC and The iPaper. The heavyweight boxer was asked whether he would stand for Nigel Farage’s party as its candidate for a future Lancashire mayoral role, but sources close to Fury and Reform say he declined and is no longer interested in politics. Insiders reported the approach on 16 May 2026, while others said the offer had been made in the past.

Tyson Fury Rejects Reform UK Approach Over Lancashire Mayor Run

The approach fits Reform’s recruiting style. Farage’s party has been trying to build support by leaning on well-known figures rather than relying only on people with long political careers. Reform has also been looking for a candidate to challenge in the forthcoming Makerfield contest, where the party is weighing whether to pick a local activist, a former Conservative figure, or another public name with recognition.

Tyson Fury’s name has come up in politics before. In 2015, he said he wanted to become the MP for Morecambe and planned to stand as an independent. At the time, he told the BBC that he wanted to “make a change for the better” in the town where he lived. He also said there was too much focus on immigration and not enough attention on people dealing with drugs and alcohol on the streets.

That earlier interest never turned into a campaign, and the latest reports suggest the same result. Fury, now 37, is understood to have no wish to return to political ambitions. The boxer lived in Morecambe, Lancashire, for around 17 years before moving to the Isle of Man last year, saying privacy and security were part of the reason.

The party has been preparing for a contest in the Greater Manchester area and has already won ground in local elections. For Fury, the answer appears to be simple: no return to politics, at least for now. For Reform, the search for a high-profile outsider goes on.

Tyson Fury’s next move is now set around the biggest British heavyweight fight left on the table: Anthony Joshua in late 2026. Fury returned from a 16-month break with a unanimous decision win over Arslanbek Makhmudov on 10 April, then called out Joshua in the ring, and reports since have pointed to a Q4 2026 clash backed by Turki Alalshikh and Ring Magazine.

Tyson Fury

Reform is often described as controversial because of its hard-line style on immigration, its confrontational politics, and the row around several of its candidates and local officials. Critics say the party thrives on protest and publicity, while supporters argue it is giving voters an alternative to the main parties.

The party has faced repeated criticism over candidate vetting, after reports of offensive social media posts, racist or Islamophobic remarks, conspiracy theories, and other conduct that led to suspensions, resignations, or expulsions. Reform has pushed mass deportation language, an “ICE-style” deportation command. Proposals that critics have called unrealistic, extreme, or damaging. That mix of hard messaging and recurring candidate rows is why the party keeps being described as controversial in coverage of figures like Fury.