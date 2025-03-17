Watch: Holly Holm vs. Kayla Harrison – The UFC Debut That Changed Everything

The highly anticipated matchup between Holly Holm vs. Kayla Harrison at UFC 300 was a clash of titans in the women’s bantamweight division. Holly Holm, a former UFC Bantamweight Champion and boxer, was no match for the PFL champion and Olympic Judoka Kayla Harrison.

Watch: Holly Holm vs. Kayla Harrison

Holm has been a force in both boxing and MMA, famously defeating Ronda Rousey in 2015 to claim the UFC title and is an entrant in the Boxing Hall of Fame. On the other side of the octagon was Kayla Harrison, a two-time Olympic gold medalist in judo and a dominant force in the PFL. Harrison made her UFC debut at UFC 300, marking a significant moment in her career as she transitioned from the PFL’s lightweight division to the UFC’s bantamweight class for Holly Holm vs. Kayla Harrison.

Free Fight: Kayla Harrison vs Holly Holm at UFC 300.

In Holly Holm vs. Kayla Harrison, the Judo star dominated Holm from the start, using her judo skills to take Holm down repeatedly and control the ground game. In the second round, Harrison secured a rear-naked choke, forcing Holm to submit. The US-born Holm made a crucial mistake by choosing to clinch with an Olympic Judo medalist, playing into her opponent’s strength. This victory marked a successful UFC debut for Harrison and also positioned her as a strong contender in the competitive bantamweight division.

Made a STATEMENT in her debut 💪@KaylaH looks for another impressive victory this weekend at #UFC307!



[ LIVE on @ESPNPlus PPV | Saturday | 10pmET/7pmPT ] pic.twitter.com/i6zDmRBNSR — UFC (@ufc) October 3, 2024

Kayla Harrison’s most recent UFC fight was against Ketlen Vieira at UFC 307 on October 5, 2024. Harrison won the bout via unanimous decision, solidifying her position as a top contender. There are rumors that Harrison could face Julianna Pena next, potentially for the UFC women’s bantamweight title.

However, if Pena is unavailable due to health issues or other commitments, Harrison might face another opponent for an interim title. Ali Abdelaziz, Harrison’s manager, has suggested that Raquel Pennington could be an alternative opponent and expressed confidence that Harrison will become a UFC champion in 2025,