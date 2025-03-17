Inside Kayla Harrison’s Intense Workout Routine from the UFC Star: Lock In

How does Kayla Harrison get so strong? Kayla Harrison is a name synonymous with excellence in both judo and mixed martial arts. Her recent workout clip has again highlighted her dedication to her remarkable physique. But what drives this champion, and how does she maintain such a high level of physical conditioning?

Kayla Harrison’s Workout Secrets Revealed

Kayla Harrison’s workout routine incorporates a mix of strength training, conditioning exercises, and martial arts drills into her daily regimen. Her typical day includes multiple sessions, often training three times daily, five days a week, with an additional strength session on Saturdays.

Her strength training includes exercises like power cleans, front squats, and push jerks, which build explosive power and endurance. She also engages in circuit-based workouts that include rope climbs, sledge pushes, and med ball exercises, which enhance her cardiovascular fitness and muscular strength.

Kayla Harrison began her judo journey at the age of six, inspired by her mother, a black belt in the sport. She rose to prominence by becoming the first American woman to win an Olympic gold medal in judo, achieving this feat at both the 2012 London Olympics and the 2016 Rio Olympics. After retiring from judo, Harrison transitioned to MMA, where she has enjoyed significant success, winning championships in the PFL and later UFC.

There are rumors that she likely will be competing for the interim UFC women’s bantamweight championship, depending on the status of current champion Julianna Pena or will be competing for the undisputed title itself.

In addition to these physical challenges, Harrison emphasizes mental preparation through visualization techniques, often visualizing herself winning competitions before they happen.

Power Clean: A compound exercise that works multiple muscle groups.

Front Squat: Strengthens the legs and core.

Push Jerk: Develops explosive power.

Rope Climb: Builds upper body strength and endurance.

Sled Push and Sled Pull: Enhance strength and endurance.

Med Ball Push-Ups: Works the chest and core.

V-Ups: Targets the abdominal muscles.

Med Ball V-Sit Twists: Improves core strength and flexibility.

Band Uchikomi: A judo-specific exercise for strength and technique