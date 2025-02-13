Watch: Fighter Ends Bout with Slam Knockout Breaking Opponent’s Rib – Bone-Crushing First Round Finish

Rising MMA athlete James Gavra continues to make waves in the combat sports world. He delivered a spectacular first-round slam knockout during a bout at Combat Night in Broward. The fighter showcased his grappling power, ending the bout with a thunderous slam that reportedly broke his opponent’s rib, leaving fans in awe of his strength.

Slam Knockout – Bone-Crushing

The crowd erupted as James Gavra sealed the victory via body slam knockout, further solidifying his reputation as one of the most exciting amateur prospects in the sport. He has drawn comparisons to WWE athletes for his ability to execute high-impact slams. Currently, he has a 4-1 amateur MMA record and will next be competing in Combat Night Broward in Florida on February 15.

Fans and commentators alike have been buzzing about the highlight-reel finish.

While the victorious fighter celebrated his win, concerns were raised for his opponent’s health. Medical staff quickly attended to the injured athlete, who is expected to undergo further evaluation to determine the extent of his injuries.

All eyes are on him to see if he can continue his rise in MMA. This emphatic victory solidifies the fighter’s reputation as a dangerous contender in his division, with many now eagerly anticipating his next outing in the cage.