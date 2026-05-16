UFC Vegas 117: Arnold vs. Costa – Prelim Results and Highlights
The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to the Meta APEX in ‘Sin City’ for UFC Vegas 117, headlined by a featherweight clash between division mainstay Arnold Allen and surging contender Melquizael Costa.
Allen steps into the main event spotlight after dropping three of his last four, the most recent defeat being a unanimous decision loss to Jean Silva in January. He’ll look to climb back into the win column whilst simultaneously snapping Costa’s six-fight win streak.
Meanwhile, Costa has his sights set on a top-15 ranking after scoring highlight-reel first-round finishes in his last two Octagon appearances.
But before we get to the UFC Vegas 117 main card, we have seven prelim bouts locked and loaded, including the returns of Irish fan favorite Shauna Bannon and Brazilian beauty Polyana Viana.
UFC Vegas 117 Prelims (Paramount+ at 5 p.m. ET)
- Ivan Erslan def. Tuco Tokkos via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).
- Tommy Gantt def. Artur Minev via TKO (strikes) at 2:51 of Round 2.
- Ketlen Vieira def. Jacqueline Cavalcanti via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).
- Cody Brundage def. Andre Petroski via TKO (left hook to ground and pound) at 0:44 of Round 2.
- Alice Ardelean def. Pollyanna Viana via submission (leg lock) at 4:36 of Round 2.
- Luis Gurule def. Daniel Barez via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27).
- Nicolle Caliari def. Shauna Bannon via submission (arm triangle choke) at 3:08 of Round 3.