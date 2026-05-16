UFC Vegas 117: Arnold vs. Costa – Prelim Results and Highlights

The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to the Meta APEX in ‘Sin City’ for UFC Vegas 117, headlined by a featherweight clash between division mainstay Arnold Allen and surging contender Melquizael Costa.

Allen steps into the main event spotlight after dropping three of his last four, the most recent defeat being a unanimous decision loss to Jean Silva in January. He’ll look to climb back into the win column whilst simultaneously snapping Costa’s six-fight win streak.

Meanwhile, Costa has his sights set on a top-15 ranking after scoring highlight-reel first-round finishes in his last two Octagon appearances.

But before we get to the UFC Vegas 117 main card, we have seven prelim bouts locked and loaded, including the returns of Irish fan favorite Shauna Bannon and Brazilian beauty Polyana Viana.

UFC Vegas 117 Prelims (Paramount+ at 5 p.m. ET)

Ivan Erslan def. Tuco Tokkos via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).

⚠️ CUIDADO ⚠️



PELEA CAÓTICA 🚨 Sueltan las manos ambos peleadores 😱 ¿Quién cae primero? #UFCVegas117 | Ver en vivo por @PPlusDeportes pic.twitter.com/4SCjUmjvfM — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) May 16, 2026

Antes noqueado que sencillo 🎶



Cuando tienes pelea pero no quieres que te despeinen 🫡 #UFCVegas117 | Ver en vivo por @PPlusDeportes pic.twitter.com/lluiNbMdOj — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) May 17, 2026

Victoria para Croacia 🇭🇷



Ivan Erslan 🇭🇷 se lleva la victoria por decisión unánime ⚠️#UFCVegas117 | Ver en vivo por @PPlusDeportes pic.twitter.com/iAAvvEtvhI — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) May 17, 2026

Tommy Gantt def. Artur Minev via TKO (strikes) at 2:51 of Round 2.

Ufff esos golpes al cuerpo por parte de Minev 💢 #UFCVegas117 | Ver en vivo por @PPlusDeportes pic.twitter.com/Wfyn9iz9Qj — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) May 16, 2026

⚠️ Se acaboooó ⚠️



Gantt lo volvió a hacer increíble victoria en el segundo round 🧨 #UFCVegas117 | Ver en vivo por @PPlusDeportes pic.twitter.com/GT1LPkSW65 — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) May 16, 2026

La noche termina mal para el ucraniano 🇺🇦 y pierde su invicto ante un potente Thomas Gantt 🔥#UFCVegas117 | Ver en vivo por @PPlusDeportes pic.twitter.com/PyYkFBxdpf — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) May 16, 2026

Ketlen Vieira def. Jacqueline Cavalcanti via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).

🔔 Fuerte intercambio entre ambas peleadoras para terminar el primer round 🧨#UFCVegas117 | Ver en vivo por @PPlusDeportes pic.twitter.com/vCJtNeUBiB — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) May 16, 2026

🔥La brasileña ya comienza el control en la lona y ahora ya rebasa a la ex campeona 🐐 Amanda Nunez con más tiempo de control en la historia de peso gallo 💥#UFCVegas117 | Ver en vivo por @PPlusDeportes pic.twitter.com/CHHemgOnhe — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) May 16, 2026

Cody Brundage def. Andre Petroski via TKO (left hook to ground and pound) at 0:44 of Round 2.

Pum ‼️ Brundage aniquila a Petroski y lo deja mal en la lona 🔥 #UFCVegas117 | Ver en vivo por @PPlusDeportes pic.twitter.com/qfXqf77zsK — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) May 16, 2026

Prepara, apunta y Pum ‼️ Al suelo 🔥



Brundage finaliza en el segundo round y deja mal a Petroski 😱 #UFCVegas117 | Ver en vivo por @PPlusDeportes pic.twitter.com/8eCSL3p680 — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) May 16, 2026

🛑 Así se celebra un nocaut de esa magnitud 🫡 #UFCVegas117 | Ver en vivo por @PPlusDeportes pic.twitter.com/p3UGBtm5EC — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) May 16, 2026

Alice Ardelean def. Pollyanna Viana via submission (leg lock) at 4:36 of Round 2.

Uffff qué forma de terminar la pelea 👀 esa rodilla tardará en recuperarse 🫣 #UFCVegas117 | Ver en vivo por @PPlusDeportes pic.twitter.com/XOTaoCAYc9 — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) May 16, 2026

WHAT JUST HAPPENED 😳@ArdeleanAlice is now on a 3 fight win streak after #UFCVegas117!



[ LIVE NOW on @ParamountPlus ] pic.twitter.com/eHIk2DMe35 — UFC (@ufc) May 16, 2026

🇷🇴 @ardeleanalice se lleva la victoria con una finalización en el round 2️⃣ #UFCVegas117 | Ver en vivo por @PPlusDeportes pic.twitter.com/XSlQxAs9xR — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) May 16, 2026

Luis Gurule def. Daniel Barez via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27).

💢 Buen trabajo del español que ya pone en peligro a Barez 💢#UFCVegas117 | Ver en vivo por @PPlusDeportes pic.twitter.com/pOYPkhIEMg — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) May 16, 2026

👀 Qué aguante de Daniel Barez 🇪🇸 Así el resumen del segundo round 🔥#UFCVegas117 | Ver en vivo por @PPlusDeportes pic.twitter.com/I6ErTH0qSP — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) May 16, 2026

Ufff qué forma tan valiente de cerrar la pelea 🚨 #UFCVegas117 | Ver en vivo por @PPlusDeportes pic.twitter.com/gOQV2NwkHH — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) May 16, 2026

Después de tres rounds intensos, el triunfo 🏅 por decisión unánime es para Luis Gurule 🇺🇸 consiguiendo así su primer victoria en UFC 🛑#UFCVegas117 | Ver en vivo por @PPlusDeportes pic.twitter.com/usMKqjvsjL — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) May 16, 2026

Nicolle Caliari def. Shauna Bannon via submission (arm triangle choke) at 3:08 of Round 3.

Se acabó todo para la irlandesa 🔥 Nicolle Caliari 🇧🇷 termina la pelea con una potente sumisión en el round 3️⃣#UFCVegas117 | Ver en vivo por @PPlusDeportes pic.twitter.com/RmPWgMNwyW — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) May 16, 2026

Made the most of her strawweight debut 🤩@NiCaliari gets the RD3 submission to kick off #UFCVegas117!



[ LIVE NOW on @ParamountPlus ] pic.twitter.com/G63Pg57OY8 — UFC (@ufc) May 16, 2026