Watch: She Only Needed Six Seconds for a One-Punch World Title Knockout

The 19-year-old Kyara van der Klooster delivered a stunning 6-second knockout victory against Feride Kirat in the main event of Enfusion 142 in Dordrecht, claiming the 55 kg world title.

Six Second Knockout

The Enfusion event was one of the organization’s most exciting in recent times, packed with knockouts. The Dutch-born Van der Klooster’s win earned her the world title, in just six seconds, and one punch. She just needed a single overhand to earn her strap. With her aggressive performance, she has earned her the reputation of being a “bad girl” of the promotion. She knocked out Turkey’s Feride Kirat, who was unbeaten in Enfusion up to that point.

Kyara van der Klooster

See below for the six-second knockout at Enfusion from Kyara van der Klooster.

6 SECONDS KO in womens fight!

Kyara van der Klooster KOd 1R Feride Kirat in the main event of #Enfusion142 and she is the new 55 kg title holder pic.twitter.com/OJSKapWufx — Daniel Dziubicki ボバー・コーバー 🦫🇵🇱 (@DDziubicki) November 2, 2024

With this knockout win, the 19-year-old Kyara van der Klooster kept her perfect professional record intact.

Enfusion is a kickboxing promotion based in the Netherlands. Founded in 2011 by Edwin van Os, Enfusion has established itself as a notable kickboxing organization globally and is focused on developing talent. Enfusion hosts approximately 16 live events per year in various cities and countries worldwide. Enfusion operates several platforms to nurture developing talent. Many renowned fighters have competed in Enfusion, including Buakaw, Superbon, Andy Souwer, and Tayfun Ozcan.