Timothy Wheaton
The Death of Superman: Jaw Dropping Mid-Air Knockout Stuns The MMA Community - Video

Brazilian MMA fighter Guilherme Mendonça stunned the audience at Thunder Fight 36 with a jaw-dropping knockout that is already being hailed as one of the best of the year. Facing Anderson Zargo, Mendonça showcased impeccable timing and precision in a moment that left fans and commentators in awe.

Superman Punch Knockout Counter

The highlight came when Zargo attempted a daring superman punch, leaping into the air with hopes of landing a decisive blow. However, Mendonça had other plans. As Zargo was airborne, Mendonça countered with a perfectly timed strike that connected mid-air, sending his opponent crashing to the canvas unconscious. The dramatic scene resembled something out of an action movie, with Zargo appearing to float lifelessly to the ground after the impact.

The knockout quickly gained traction online, with fans dubbing it “The Death of Superman” and jokingly commenting on Zargo’s failed aerial strategy: “When ‘I believe I can fly’ plan goes wrong.” Others marveled at the speed and skill of Mendonça’s counter. Many are already calling it a contender for Knockout of the Year.

Following his victory, Mendonça took to social media to express gratitude for his team and supporters. He wrote: “First fight, thank God my work has been rewarded. Thank you to my team kickboxing @cicerocoutinho, @mateusbocaocb, @diegolimacb, thank you to my father for all the teachings @chuteboxe_sp, my training partners, and my whole family. I’m thirsty for victory; soon I’ll be back.”

The 22-year-old trains out of the renowned Chute Boxe Academy, known for producing aggressive and skilled fighters who excel in striking-heavy styles. Fans are eager to see what’s next for this young fighter as he continues to climb the ranks. This unforgettable moment at Thunder Fight 36 will undoubtedly be replayed countless times.

