Francis Ngannou Mocks Jon Jones With Blunt “Business” Message Before Netflix Bout

ByTimothy Wheaton
Francis Ngannou Mocks Jon Jones With Blunt "Business" Message Before Netflix Bout

Francis Ngannou used his latest pre-fight spotlight to take another shot at Jon Jones, saying the former UFC heavyweight champion “should be learning some tricks by now to understand how business works.” Ngannou added that if he sees Jones around, he will “give him some advice for business,” a line that fits a rivalry built as much on timing and leverage as on fighting itself.

Francis Ngannou Has Message for Jon Jones Ahead of Saturday Fight

Ngannou made the comments ahead of his return to MMA against Philipe Lins on the May 16 Netflix card in Los Angeles, a show promoted by Most Valuable Promotions and streamed worldwide on Netflix. The heavyweight bout is part of a larger event headlined by Ronda Rousey and Gina Carano, and the card marks the Cameroonian athlete’s first MMA appearance since his PFL debut.

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The 39-year-old athlete has already built a rare post-UFC resume, leaving the promotion after vacating its heavyweight belt and then beating Renan Ferreira by first-round knockout in October 2024 to capture the PFL Super Fights heavyweight title. He also boxed Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua in major pay-per-view bouts, adding to his reputation as one of combat sports’ biggest paydays outside the UFC.

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Jones’ name still hangs over the heavyweight division. He won the UFC heavyweight title in 2023, later defended it against Stipe Miocic, and then retired in June 2025, which led the UFC to elevate Tom Aspinall to undisputed champion. Before that exit, Jones and Ngannou had long been linked to a heavyweight showdown that never happened, with Jones also skipping the chance to face Aspinall in a unification fight.

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Ngannou and Jones have traded words for years, including public barbs after Jones claimed he could beat Ngannou, Aspinall and Miocic, while Ngannou shot back that Jones was “in your dreams” and mocked his body shape during earlier exchanges. Ngannou still carries the idea of the UFC lineal heavyweight crown, a status that has kept his name in the same conversation as Jones even after he left the promotion.

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Photo By Tim Wheaton

Ngannou believes the business lesson is obvious. He took risks, moved on from the UFC, and kept fighting for big opportunities, while Jones spent years in talks that never produced the matchup fans wanted most. Saturday’s return gives Ngannou another chance to keep his name near the center of heavyweight MMA, with Jones again in the background.

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Timothy Wheaton is a combat sports writer who covers MMA, Kickboxing, and Muay Thai. He has been a dedicated follower of these sports for decades. Tim has covered the UFC, GLORY, PFL, Bellator, and more, in person at live events as an on camera personality.

Tim also works with a host of other media outlets such as Calf Kick Sports, DAZN, Sportskeeda MMA, Combat Press, Fighters Only, MMA Sucka, Vecht Sport Info, MMA News, and Beyond Kickboxing. Tim is the authority on kickboxing and an MMA journalist who has covered K-1, PRIDE FC, UFC, GLORY Kickboxing, PFL, ONE Championship, and plenty more.

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