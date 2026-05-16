Piotr Kuberski Smashes Michał Michalski in Round 1 to Retain Interim Crown – KSW 118 Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Piotr Kuberski vs. Michał Michalski - KSW 118 Highlights

Piotr Kuberski closed out KSW 118 with a bang on Saturday, scoring a vicious knockout over Michał Michalski to retain his interim middleweight world championship.

Kuberski needed just over two minutes to finish things in Hannover, Germany, scoring a vicious knockout over Michalski after connecting with a stiff jab that put ‘Cukier’ on the mat. Kuberski wasted no time unleashing a flurry of ground strikes, forcing the referee to step in and bring a stop to the contest just 129 seconds into the scrap.

Official Result: Piotr Kuberski def. Michał Michalski via TKO (left jab to ground and pound) at 2:09 of Round 1 to retain the KSW interim middleweight world championship.

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With the win, Kuberski improved his overall MMA record to 18-1, including a spotless 6-0 record in the KSW cage.

Check Out Highlights From Piotr Kuberski vs. Michał Michalski at KSW 118:

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Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

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