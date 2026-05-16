Piotr Kuberski Smashes Michał Michalski in Round 1 to Retain Interim Crown – KSW 118 Highlights
Piotr Kuberski closed out KSW 118 with a bang on Saturday, scoring a vicious knockout over Michał Michalski to retain his interim middleweight world championship.
Kuberski needed just over two minutes to finish things in Hannover, Germany, scoring a vicious knockout over Michalski after connecting with a stiff jab that put ‘Cukier’ on the mat. Kuberski wasted no time unleashing a flurry of ground strikes, forcing the referee to step in and bring a stop to the contest just 129 seconds into the scrap.
Official Result: Piotr Kuberski def. Michał Michalski via TKO (left jab to ground and pound) at 2:09 of Round 1 to retain the KSW interim middleweight world championship.
With the win, Kuberski improved his overall MMA record to 18-1, including a spotless 6-0 record in the KSW cage.