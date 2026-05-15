Conor McGregor reacts to UFC anti-doping test numbers

Conor McGregor has once more reacted to the UFC’s Anti-Doping Test History Database. McGregor is rumored to make his much-anticipated return in July on the International Fight Week card, and insiders suggest that he will run it back with Max Holloway.

Ariel Helwani on Conor McGregor/Max Holloway at IFW: As of right now they're on the goal line.#HelwaniShow pic.twitter.com/oEwtVdDidg — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) May 11, 2026



There have also been rumors that Dana White could announce this massive fight during the MVP and Netflix’s Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano fight card this weekend in an attempt to steal the spotlight and shift attention back toward the UFC.

Conor McGregor Is Coming Back to Knock People Out for Money. [Image via @TheNotoriousMMA on X]

Meanwhile, Conor McGregor has become the most tested UFC fighter this year. “The Notorious” has already been tested 11 times in 2026.

💉👀Conor McGregor remains the most tested #UFC fighter this year. Now shows 11 test sessions, as of May 15.

This many test sessions and zero fights. Seems like he really wants to come back. pic.twitter.com/UYVEpDhQDW — Full Mount MMA (@MMAFullMount) May 15, 2026

Second and third on the list are Bassil Hafez and Luis Dias de Assis, who have each been tested 5 times.

Check out the entire updated Anti-Doping Test History database below, showing fighters who have been tested 4 or more times this year:

The Anti-Doping Test History database has been updated. (Updated May 15)



673 fighters have been tested in 2026. 1761 total samples collected year to date.



Fighters with the most test sessions in 2026:

(Showing those that have 4 or more this year)



Conor McGregor: 11

Bassil… — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) May 15, 2026



Reacting to the updated Anti-Doping Test History database, McGregor quipped:

“Crazy. As well as who isn’t getting tested at all.”

Check out Conor McGregor’s comments below:

Crazy. As well as who isn’t getting tested at all. https://t.co/awbdOonzZK — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 15, 2026

Meanwhile, a netizen inquired how many times pound-for-pound king Islam Makhachev has been tested so far this year, to which Jed I. Goodman replied:

“The list includes only fighters with 4 or more this year. Islam is at 1.”

Dana White on whether Conor McGregor will fight in July

Although Dana White is confident that Conor McGregor will fight this year, there’s still no deal done with “The Notorious.” This past weekend, after UFC 328, weighing in on when the Irishman will return, White said the following:

“There is no deal done with Conor. I was just saying I’m confident. I was confident last year, too, but I am way more confident this year.”

Check out Dana White’s comments about Conor McGregor below: