Conor McGregor reacts to UFC anti-doping test numbers
Conor McGregor has once more reacted to the UFC’s Anti-Doping Test History Database. McGregor is rumored to make his much-anticipated return in July on the International Fight Week card, and insiders suggest that he will run it back with Max Holloway.
There have also been rumors that Dana White could announce this massive fight during the MVP and Netflix’s Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano fight card this weekend in an attempt to steal the spotlight and shift attention back toward the UFC.
Meanwhile, Conor McGregor has become the most tested UFC fighter this year. “The Notorious” has already been tested 11 times in 2026.
Second and third on the list are Bassil Hafez and Luis Dias de Assis, who have each been tested 5 times.
Check out the entire updated Anti-Doping Test History database below, showing fighters who have been tested 4 or more times this year:
Reacting to the updated Anti-Doping Test History database, McGregor quipped:
“Crazy. As well as who isn’t getting tested at all.”
Check out Conor McGregor’s comments below:
Meanwhile, a netizen inquired how many times pound-for-pound king Islam Makhachev has been tested so far this year, to which Jed I. Goodman replied:
“The list includes only fighters with 4 or more this year. Islam is at 1.”
Dana White on whether Conor McGregor will fight in July
Although Dana White is confident that Conor McGregor will fight this year, there’s still no deal done with “The Notorious.” This past weekend, after UFC 328, weighing in on when the Irishman will return, White said the following:
“There is no deal done with Conor. I was just saying I’m confident. I was confident last year, too, but I am way more confident this year.”
Check out Dana White’s comments about Conor McGregor below: