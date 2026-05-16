Benardo Sopaj Bloodies Timmy Cuamba Before Locking in Submission Victory – UFC Vegas 117 Highlights

Benardo Sopaj made a statement at UFC Vegas 117, putting away Timmy Cuamba in the second round of their main card clash.

Cuamba got the best of the striking exchanges throughout the opening round, but a late takedown and a submission attempt from Sopaj could have stolen the stanza.

However, the second round would be much more definitive, with Sopaj landing a tight left hand that put Cuamba on the mat. Semlling blood in the water, Sopaj jumped on his opponent and unleashed a flurry of strikes before finishing what he started in round one and getting a submission via RNC.

Official Result: Benardo Sopaj def. Timmy Cuamba via submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:25 of Round 2.

Check Out Highlights From Timmy Cuamba vs. Benardo Sopaj at UFC Vegas 117:

A close one at the end of RD1 👀



[ Benardo Sopaj | #UFCVegas117 | LIVE NOW on @ParamountPlus ] pic.twitter.com/6HYBCFpiAJ — UFC (@ufc) May 17, 2026

The Lion King is back 🦁



Benardo Sopaj gets the submission victory at #UFCVegas117!



[ LIVE NOW on @ParamountPlus ] pic.twitter.com/ynX81cZEN7 — UFC (@ufc) May 17, 2026