Watch: She Delivered the Head Kick Knockout That Shook the MMA World

ByTimothy Wheaton
In a jaw-dropping MMA moment, Lany Silva delivered a stunning highlight-reel knockout on February 7, 2025, when she secured the LFA strawweight title with a walk-off head-kick knockout against Rose Conceição. The fight, held at LFA 201 in São Paulo, Brazil, marked Silva’s rise as one of the most promising young talents in mixed martial arts.

The bout was a high-stakes encounter for both fighters. Rose Conceição entered the fight as the defending champion, having won the title in July 2023. This was her first title defense and a chance to solidify her standing in the division. For Lany Silva, it was an opportunity to claim her first major championship and potentially open doors to a UFC contract.

The fight was closely contested until the fifth round when Silva unleashed a perfectly timed left head kick that instantly knocked out Conceição at 2:54 of the final frame. The brutal finish left Conceição unconscious on the canvas as Silva calmly observed her opponent before walking off to celebrate her victory. The knockout secured Silva’s third stoppage win in her career and went viral across social media, with many calling it a “Knockout of the Year” contender.

Following her victory, Lany Silva expressed gratitude to her supporters and reflected on her journey. At just 22 years old, she has already amassed an impressive record of 7-1 and demonstrated star potential with this performance. The Brazilian fighter has since gained significant attention online, with her social media following rapidly growing as fans and analysts anticipate her next move.

This victory crowned Silva as the new LFA strawweight champion and positioned her as one of MMA’s most exciting prospects to watch in 2025.

