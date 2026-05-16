Khaos Williams Scores Chaotic First-Round KO Over Nikolay Veretennikov – UFC Vegas 117 Highlights

Khaos Williams kickstarted the UFC Vegas 117 main card with a highlight-reel knockout against Nikolay Veretennikov.

From the get-go, it was utter chaos between Veretennikov and Williams as the latter immediately looked to close the distance and let his hands go. That proved to be a good strategy, as Williams overwhelmed Veretennikov early with a left-right combination that had Veretennikov stumbling back toward the cage wall.

With Williams swarming in, Veretennikov lost his footing and was ultimately saved by the referee after Williams unleashed a hellacious flurry of ground strikes to close things out in the opening round.

Official Result: Khaos Williams def. Nikolay Veretennikov via TKO (strikes) at 3:31 of Round 1.

Check Out Highlights From Nikolay Veretennikov vs. Khaos Williams at UFC Vegas 117:

Wasted no time ⏰@KhaosOXWilliams earns the 1st round TKO to start the #UFCVegas117 main card!



[ LIVE on @ParamountPlus ] pic.twitter.com/Ip7e5cRKLe — UFC (@ufc) May 17, 2026