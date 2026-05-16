Khaos Williams Scores Chaotic First-Round KO Over Nikolay Veretennikov – UFC Vegas 117 Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Official Result: Khaos Williams def. Nikolay Veretennikov via TKO (strikes) at 3:31 of Round 1.

Khaos Williams kickstarted the UFC Vegas 117 main card with a highlight-reel knockout against Nikolay Veretennikov.

From the get-go, it was utter chaos between Veretennikov and Williams as the latter immediately looked to close the distance and let his hands go. That proved to be a good strategy, as Williams overwhelmed Veretennikov early with a left-right combination that had Veretennikov stumbling back toward the cage wall.

With Williams swarming in, Veretennikov lost his footing and was ultimately saved by the referee after Williams unleashed a hellacious flurry of ground strikes to close things out in the opening round.

Official Result: Khaos Williams def. Nikolay Veretennikov via TKO (strikes) at 3:31 of Round 1.

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Check Out Highlights From Nikolay Veretennikov vs. Khaos Williams at UFC Vegas 117:

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

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