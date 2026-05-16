MVP MMA 1: Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano – Prelim Results and Highlights

Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions kicks off a new era of MMA with Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano, live from the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, Calif.

Nearly a decade removed from her last appearance inside the Octagon, Ronda Rousey returns to mixed martial arts for a highly anticipated clash against fellow combat sports pioneer, Gina Carano. Like Rousey, Carano will be making her long-awaited return to the sport after walking away in 2009 following a brutal first-round loss to Cris Cyborg in 2009.

In the co-main event of the evening, Nate Diaz straps on the 4oz gloves once again for a showdown with BKFC sensation ‘Platinum’ Mike Perry.

And rounding out the top of the card is former UFC and PFL heavyweight world champion Francis Ngannou, who meets Philipe Lins in just his second MMA fight since January 2022. Previously, Ngannou scored a vicious first-round KO over Renan Ferreira in his lone PFL appearance.

But before we get to the main card, we have six stacked prelim bouts, including an intriguing women’s clash between Aline Pereira and Jade Masson-Wong, and an appearance from former multi-time ONE flyweight world champion Adrano Moraes.

Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano Prelims Results and Highlights

Namo Fazil def. Jake Babian via submission (d’arce choke) at 0:58 of Round 2.

Round 1 started with NONSTOP action!



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MAIN CARD 9pm ET / 6pm on NETFLIX#RouseyCarano #DiazPerry #NgannouLins pic.twitter.com/wwskHgtQNS — MVP – Most Valuable Promotions (@MostVpromotions) May 17, 2026

Fazil comes in HOT to start Round 2!



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MAIN CARD 9pm ET / 6pm on NETFLIX#RouseyCarano #DiazPerry #NgannouLins pic.twitter.com/sTd3V6OyQX — MVP – Most Valuable Promotions (@MostVpromotions) May 17, 2026

NAMO FAZIL WITH THE SUBMISSION WIN!



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MAIN CARD 9pm ET / 6pm on NETFLIX#RouseyCarano #DiazPerry #NgannouLins pic.twitter.com/7ZtrQuFshZ — MVP – Most Valuable Promotions (@MostVpromotions) May 17, 2026

Adriano Moraes def. Phumi Nkuta via technical submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:59 of Round 3.

Nkuta new title: Escape Artist.



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MAIN CARD 9pm ET / 6pm on NETFLIX#RouseyCarano #DiazPerry #NgannouLins pic.twitter.com/nlv97ITTIO — MVP – Most Valuable Promotions (@MostVpromotions) May 17, 2026

Pressure was applied in Round 2. Round 3 is here to end it.



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MAIN CARD 9pm ET / 6pm on NETFLIX#RouseyCarano #DiazPerry #NgannouLins pic.twitter.com/bkmesU2NKA — MVP – Most Valuable Promotions (@MostVpromotions) May 17, 2026

Moraes with the JAB!

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MAIN CARD 9pm ET / 6pm on NETFLIX#RouseyCarano #DiazPerry #NgannouLins pic.twitter.com/klMmsAB7rO — MVP – Most Valuable Promotions (@MostVpromotions) May 17, 2026

WAS NKUTA OUT AT THE BELL…?



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MAIN CARD 9pm ET / 6pm on NETFLIX#RouseyCarano #DiazPerry #NgannouLins pic.twitter.com/b7BIwKA3uC — MVP – Most Valuable Promotions (@MostVpromotions) May 17, 2026

Jason Jackson def. Jefferson Creighton via KO (left hook) at 0:22 of Round 1.

NASTY ROUND 1 KNOCKOUT BY JACKSON!



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MAIN CARD 9pm ET / 6pm on NETFLIX#RouseyCarano #DiazPerry #NgannouLins pic.twitter.com/qteFRt5zOq — MVP – Most Valuable Promotions (@MostVpromotions) May 16, 2026

David Mgoyan def. Albert Morales via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-26, 30-27).

IMMEDIATE right hand by Mgoyan!



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MAIN CARD 9pm ET / 6pm on NETFLIX#RouseyCarano #DiazPerry #NgannouLins pic.twitter.com/ErQixiJ8Ev — MVP – Most Valuable Promotions (@MostVpromotions) May 16, 2026

Round 2 is here and things are heating up!



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MAIN CARD 9pm ET / 6pm on NETFLIX#RouseyCarano #DiazPerry #NgannouLins pic.twitter.com/LHwkM92Ucp — MVP – Most Valuable Promotions (@MostVpromotions) May 16, 2026

GROUND & POUND by Mgoyan!



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MAIN CARD 9pm ET / 6pm on NETFLIX#RouseyCarano #DiazPerry #NgannouLins pic.twitter.com/o8POGEbr1s — MVP – Most Valuable Promotions (@MostVpromotions) May 16, 2026

Morales ESCAPES a Rear-Naked Choke JUST IN TIME!



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MAIN CARD 9pm ET / 6pm on NETFLIX#RouseyCarano #DiazPerry #NgannouLins pic.twitter.com/AqfgodcYbg — MVP – Most Valuable Promotions (@MostVpromotions) May 16, 2026

David Mgoyan wins the Featherweight Bout by Unanimous Decision!



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MAIN CARD 9pm ET / 6pm on NETFLIX#RouseyCarano #DiazPerry #NgannouLins pic.twitter.com/HgUYA2yjco — MVP – Most Valuable Promotions (@MostVpromotions) May 16, 2026

Aline Pereira def. Jade Masson-Wong via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28).

Sportsmanship before the storm.



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MAIN CARD 9pm ET / 6pm on NETFLIX#RouseyCarano #DiazPerry #NgannouLins pic.twitter.com/9KY4MEmCuO — MVP – Most Valuable Promotions (@MostVpromotions) May 16, 2026

Jade Masson-Wong with a big shot in Round 1!



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MAIN CARD 9pm ET / 6pm on NETFLIX#RouseyCarano #DiazPerry #NgannouLins pic.twitter.com/teOQ7J8coc — MVP – Most Valuable Promotions (@MostVpromotions) May 16, 2026

Strong Right Hand by Pereira!



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MAIN CARD 9pm ET / 6pm on NETFLIX#RouseyCarano #DiazPerry #NgannouLins pic.twitter.com/aBQfzW6RAR — MVP – Most Valuable Promotions (@MostVpromotions) May 16, 2026

MAJOR Action in Round 2 of #PereiraMassonWong



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MAIN CARD 9pm ET / 6pm on NETFLIX#RouseyCarano #DiazPerry #NgannouLins pic.twitter.com/TOKzTBw6qA — MVP – Most Valuable Promotions (@MostVpromotions) May 16, 2026

Aline Pereira wins the Catchweight Bout by Split Decision!#PereiraMassonWong

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MAIN CARD 9pm ET / 6pm on NETFLIX#RouseyCarano #DiazPerry #NgannouLins pic.twitter.com/W1Dt0E8Rny — MVP – Most Valuable Promotions (@MostVpromotions) May 16, 2026

Brandon Jenkins def. Chris Avila via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28).

Spinning Back Elbow by Jenkins!



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MAIN CARD 9pm ET / 6pm on NETFLIX#RouseyCarano #DiazPerry #NgannouLins pic.twitter.com/ikUE7fQFHb — MVP – Most Valuable Promotions (@MostVpromotions) May 16, 2026