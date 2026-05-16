MVP MMA 1: Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano – Prelim Results and Highlights
Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions kicks off a new era of MMA with Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano, live from the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, Calif.
Nearly a decade removed from her last appearance inside the Octagon, Ronda Rousey returns to mixed martial arts for a highly anticipated clash against fellow combat sports pioneer, Gina Carano. Like Rousey, Carano will be making her long-awaited return to the sport after walking away in 2009 following a brutal first-round loss to Cris Cyborg in 2009.
In the co-main event of the evening, Nate Diaz straps on the 4oz gloves once again for a showdown with BKFC sensation ‘Platinum’ Mike Perry.
And rounding out the top of the card is former UFC and PFL heavyweight world champion Francis Ngannou, who meets Philipe Lins in just his second MMA fight since January 2022. Previously, Ngannou scored a vicious first-round KO over Renan Ferreira in his lone PFL appearance.
But before we get to the main card, we have six stacked prelim bouts, including an intriguing women’s clash between Aline Pereira and Jade Masson-Wong, and an appearance from former multi-time ONE flyweight world champion Adrano Moraes.
Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano Prelims Results and Highlights
- Namo Fazil def. Jake Babian via submission (d’arce choke) at 0:58 of Round 2.
- Adriano Moraes def. Phumi Nkuta via technical submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:59 of Round 3.
- Jason Jackson def. Jefferson Creighton via KO (left hook) at 0:22 of Round 1.
- David Mgoyan def. Albert Morales via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-26, 30-27).
- Aline Pereira def. Jade Masson-Wong via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28).
- Brandon Jenkins def. Chris Avila via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28).