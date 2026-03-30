‘Washed’ or ‘Still Got It?’ MMA World Divided Over Latest Conor McGregor Bag Video

Conor McGregor has shared new heavy bag footage again, and MMA fans have wasted zero time turning it into a referendum on his comeback, his power, and maybe his life choices. The short clips on X and Instagram show the former two-division UFC champion drilling punching combinations on a hanging bag as he continues to tease a long-promised return after his broken leg and years on the sidelines.

Conor McGregor’s new heavy bag clip

In the latest videos, McGregor is seen working a bag in a striking-focused session, mixing punches, promoting what looks like another stage of his ongoing training camp.

Conor McGregor showing off his hand speed in new training footage 👀



(via @TheNotoriousMMA) pic.twitter.com/Yw0x7lezGI — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) March 30, 2026

The new training shots arrive after a run of similar clips over the past year, including sessions where he hammered a heavy bag with Muay Thai-style kicks, showing off the surgically repaired left leg that snapped against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021.

Fans split on power and form

The comments under the heavy bag footage are where things really get spicy. Some fans are bluntly unimpressed, dropping replies like “That don’t look right,” “Bro hands is trash lol,” and flat-out calling him “washed” as they critique his punching mechanics and speed. “new training footage has been conor’s best division for years.”

There is still a loyal section of the fanbase trying to calm things down, pointing out that it is just bag work and reminding everyone that social media snippets rarely show full context, pacing, or sparring intensity. A few defenders argue he is “just hitting the bag” and that slow-motion or awkward-looking angles have made plenty of elite fighters look ordinary online. “His speed looks impressive.”

For now, the footage keeps the conversation going more than it answers anything. One side sees a superstar past his prime while the other sees a veteran knocking off rust and testing his body.

Michael Chandler vs. Conor McGregor is not happening. [Image via @TheNotoriousMMA on X]

McGregor’s latest heavy bag clips are landing at the same time his long-awaited return is finally circling a date and a city: July 11 in Las Vegas, during International Fight Week. Multiple reports and social posts now point to a UFC event that would mark his first bout in five years, with Ariel Helwani saying it would take something “disastrous” to stop McGregor from fighting on that card and framing it as a spot the promotion “needs” him on.

The opponent, though, is where things get messy: years of buildup around Michael Chandler have been undercut by fresh chatter that Max Holloway or Jorge Masvidal could be in play.