Conor McGregor Next Fight: July 11 Las Vegas Return All But Confirmed – What We Know So Far

Conor McGregor’s next fight appears closer than ever to a confirmed International Fight Week return, with July 11 at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena emerging as the working target date and Max Holloway and Jorge Masvidal discussed as the leading options on the UFC side.

Conor McGregor’s Next Fight: Why Max Holloway and Jorge Masvidal Lead the Race

Reports indicate the event earmarked for McGregor is the UFC pay-per-view that will headline International Fight Week at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, July 11, 2026, the same date ticket sites are already listing as the promotion’s marquee summer card.

This show is advertised as the centerpiece of International Fight Week 2026, which runs in Las Vegas from July 4–11 and traditionally features fan events, the Hall of Fame ceremony, and a stacked pay-per-view. While the promotion has not formally announced McGregor’s bout, industry chatter has already linked the Irishman to that date and card position.

On the broadcast side, Paramount+ has positioned itself as a key streaming home for UFC content in 2026, promoting a schedule of numbered events and fight nights available live and on demand on its platform. McGregor tagged Paramount+ in his latest social posts, signaling that any July 11 return would be heavily tied to the streaming rollout and marketing push around the updated UFC schedule. The combination of International Fight Week, Las Vegas, and a global streaming partner would give the UFC one of its most commercially important cards of the year.

With the potential #UFC329 approved for July 11 at T-Mobile Arena, Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) has hinted at his return while tagging @paramountplus.



Sources say the @UFC has centered its discussions around Jorge Masvidal and Max Holloway as the leading potential opponents… pic.twitter.com/Z7oBkV9uoM — Blake “Axe” Avignon (@bobby_s_axelrod) March 25, 2026

Ariel Helwani has stated that, in his view, McGregor fighting on July 11 is essentially the expectation, framing the only obstacle as something “disastrous” that could derail the plan. Helwani highlighted that the UFC “needs” McGregor on this International Fight Week lineup after several false starts, including the scrapped Michael Chandler bout that had been targeted for UFC 303.

🚨 Conor McGregor will fight on July 11 unless “something disastrous” happens, per Ariel Helwani



Max Holloway could be the fight 👀 pic.twitter.com/EW1XiJY1b8 — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) March 23, 2026

On the matchmaking front, multiple reports indicate the UFC’s current talks have zeroed in on former BMF titleholders Max Holloway and Jorge Masvidal as the primary options in internal discussions. Holloway recently held the BMF belt before losing it to Charles Oliveira and has publicly embraced the idea of facing McGregor again “at any weight,” describing the matchup as one that excites him as he looks ahead from UFC 326. Masvidal, who last fought in March 2022 and has teased a summer return, is also viewed as a viable name given his history with the BMF title and his name value at this stage of his career.

McGregor, for his part, has poured fuel on the speculation through an extensive Instagram statement, declaring, “The rumours are true!” and promising that “Mr. Confidence returns to save fighting again,” while telling fans to “watch and pay me” and signing off with his trademark “The Notorious” branding. In the same post, he shouted out Paramount+ directly, wrote that he is “born ready,” and leaned into his “Big Money Mac” persona, framing the comeback as easy work and something he does “for life and eternity.” Taken together with Helwani’s comments and the International Fight Week schedule, the working picture is a July 11 McGregor return in Las Vegas, with Holloway and Masvidal at the front of a still-unsettled shortlist.

Conor McGregor For the Past Few Years

McGregor’s last appearance in the octagon came at UFC 264 in July 2021, when he suffered a TKO loss to Dustin Poirier after breaking his left leg at the end of the first round in their trilogy bout at T-Mobile Arena, with doctors waving off the contest when replays showed his ankle collapsing as he stepped back.

Since then he has stayed active away from competition, bulking up for and filming the “Road House” remake alongside Jake Gyllenhaal, expanding his business portfolio, and taking on new roles in combat sports promotion, including a part-ownership stake in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship announced in 2024.

The hiatus has also been marked by ongoing legal and reputational issues: McGregor has faced repeated headlines over driving offences, civil and criminal allegations and, most notably, was found liable for sexual assault in an Irish civil case linked to a 2018 incident, a ruling he unsuccessfully appealed in 2025 while continuing to deny wrongdoing.

Even after nearly five years out of the cage, McGregor remains the UFC’s clearest crossover star, the one active fighter whose name reliably cuts through into mainstream news, film, and celebrity culture. His pay-per-view track record still includes the promotion’s biggest-selling events, his social media posts instantly shape the news cycle, and his whiskey and business ventures keep him visible even when he is not fighting.