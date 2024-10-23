Health Issues or Miscommunication? Uncertainty Surrounding Tatiana Suarez vs. Jandiroba at UFC 310

It is unclear whether or not Tatiana Suarez is injured and will fight at UFC 310. The US-born Suarez was booked for a title eliminator match later this year against Virna Jandiroba, but uncertainty has surrounded this fight.

Is Tatiana Suarez Injured?

The 33-year-old Tatiana Suarez was confirmed to be fighting Virna Jandiroba on December 7, in a match that would choose the next contender against reigning champion Zhang Weili. Yesterday a report came out saying that Suarez was injured, due to health issues, and she had to withdraw from the UFC 310 bout. But this was not confirmed by the UFC.

Once this news had gone public, on X, Suarez Tweeted: “I did not get injured. I’m curious where you heard this. Why would you put this out there?” But to add to the confusion, this Tweet was quickly deleted by the UFC athlete. Now, it is unclear what is happening to this fight.

Virna Jandiroba has moved forward assuming the bout is off. Yesterday, upon hearing the news, Brazil’s Jandiroba called out the division titleholder Zhang Weili for a match. On X, she Tweeted: “Hi [Zhang Weili], I’ve heard you wanna fight and my fight just got canceled. Let’s make this fight happen?!” China’s Zhang currently has no fights booked and does not have a clear contender in the weight class.

Carcará’ Virna Jandiroba is a dangerous submission grappler with a strong background in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. With consecutive wins over Angela Hill, Marina Rodriguez, Lupita Godinez, and Amanda Lemos, she has earned her top-ranking position in this division.

For much of her career, Tatiana Suarez has been suffering from various injuries. She was a standout wrestler who also earned accolades in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. Currently, she is unbeaten in MMA with ten bouts. Since making her debut in the UFC, though, she has only had seven bouts since 2016. In that time, five matches have been canceled due to injuries or illness.