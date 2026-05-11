UFC’s Newest Phenom? What’s Next for Ateba Gautier

After a stunning win, let’s take a look at what’s next for Ateba Gautier. Mixed Martial Arts is a sport built around highlights, or as Dana White would say, “Holy Shit moments”. Fans of the sport tune in, staying up till unseen hours of the morning, in the hope of seeing the next knockout etched in the history books. From Chuck Liddell to Francis Ngannou to Alex Pereira, fans are drawn to power hitters, phenoms with the ability to separate their opponents from consciousness at any given moment. This past weekend at UFC 328, we bore witness to the continued rise of the sport’s latest knockout artist.

Ateba Gautier is intimidation personified. Listed at 6 feet 4 inches tall, and built like something you might see on the Mr Olympia stage, Ateba has all the physical makings of a monster. Add to this an immense work ethic, supported by the excellent guidance of head coach Carl Prince, and you have the potential for a future champion. Boasting an 11-1 record, with 9 brutal knockout victories, Ateba has quickly cemented himself as one of the biggest future threats to the 185-pound crown, and proved exactly why at UFC 328.

In truth, Ateba Gautier vs Ozzy Diaz felt like a matter of when, not if, a knockout would happen. Despite an impressive 10-3 record, all 3 of Diaz’s previous losses had come via KO. Cracks in the chin are like kryptonite to any fighter attempting the superheroic effort of defeating Gautier.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 04: Ateba Gautier of Cameroon faces his opponent in a middleweight fight during the UFC 320 event at T-Mobile Arena on October 04, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Ateba controlled the opening round, stuffing 3 impressively timed takedown attempts from Diaz and displaying a mature level of patience in the stand-up. Nevertheless, there was a pep in the step of Ozzy Diaz heading to the stool at the end of the first, audibly telling his corner Gautier lacked the power to send him to the canvas. The second round opened with the Cameroonian continuing his calculated approach, working the body and throwing missiles at his opponent’s head.

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – MAY 09: (L-R) Ateba Gautier of Cameroon kicks Ozzy Diaz in a middleweight fight during the UFC 328 event at Prudential Center on May 09, 2026 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

The ticking time bomb eventually exploded just 1 minute and 6 seconds into the second frame, as a monstrous Gautier overhand right caught the temple of Diaz, sending him crashing to the mat. Vicious hammer fists followed, securing yet another highlight-reel finish for the giant Gautier.

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – MAY 09: (R-L) Ateba Gautier of Cameroon punches Ozzy Diaz in a middleweight fight during the UFC 328 event at Prudential Center on May 09, 2026 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Zuffa LLC)

What’s Next for Ateba Gautier?

Now the question is, what’s next for the UFC’s scariest 185-pounder? Whilst his callout of Israel Adesanya is an enticing possibility, I find it hard to believe the former champion would be willing to take such a risk after previous stoppage defeats to Imavov and Pyfer. In my opinion, three matchups stick out as the best next step in this supernova’s career.

Matchup #1 – The Iron Turtle

Does this matchup immediately jump off the page as extremely exciting? – No, no, it doesn’t. However, this is the exact step up in competition that is needed for fans to see whether Ateba is truly the real deal. Jun Yong Park has consistently proven to be a formidable challenge for any man locked inside a UFC octagon across from him. 9-4 in the company, with only one KO loss, Park is as tough as they come, something he has proved time and time again. Even the likes of Isram Aliskerov found life difficult, needing the scorecards to secure victory.

“The Iron Turtle” is the perfect blend of experience, knowledge and well-roundedness required to test the stamina and will of the surging Gautier. However, if the UFC decide now is the time to push the Cameroonian towards the rankings, then I know the perfect man to call.

Option #2 – The Italian Dream

Unstoppable force vs immovable object is the only term that springs to mind when thinking of this matchup. Marvin Vettori’s chin has almost reached mythical status, with it seemingly being made of some newfound unbreakable substance. In truth, Vettori may be the only man capable of absorbing 241 significant strikes from Jared Cannonier in 25 minutes and not hit the canvas.

Despite his recent 4-fight losing skid, Vettori remains a tough out, with notable career wins over Paulo Costa and Roman Dolidze proving his level. If Ateba Gautier breaks the unbreakable Vettori, he may enter the top 15 conversations, a necessary next step in “The Storm’s” career.

Option #3 – RoboCop

For the 3rd and final matchup, why not have some fun? This fight would truly be one for the spectators, two giant punchers going toe to toe until one drops. The #12-ranked Gregory Rodrigues has entered the prime of his career, riding an impressive 3-fight win streak, most recently extended with a vicious finish of Bruno Ferreira. Whilst this matchup would be an immense step-up in competition for the 24-year-old Gautier, experiencing such a level of fight would be no doubt helpful in his development.

No matter who the UFC decide is next, one thing is for certain: Ateba Gautier will be in title conversations before long. The perfect blend of freakish power mixed with calm and intelligence, Ateba is a nightmare matchup for any man brave enough to stand across from him.