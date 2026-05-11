“Don’t Be a Glazer”: Charlamagne Grills Dana White Over Trump, Fighter Pay and Unions

Charlamagne tha God put UFC president Dana White on the spot during a recent Breakfast Club interview. White showed up to talk UFC Freedom 250, an event set for the White House lawn on Trump’s birthday this summer. Things turned sharp when Charlamagne dug into White’s 25-year friendship with President Donald Trump.

Charlamagne Puts Dana White on the Spot

White called Trump a personal friend who helped UFC in its early days by hosting fights at his Atlantic City casino. Charlamagne pointed to Trump’s 62% disapproval rating, tied to the Iran war, rising tariffs, inflation on household goods, utility bills up 9%, and healthcare access issues after Affordable Care Act changes. He asked why White wouldn’t call out his friend for these problems. White pushed back. He said he sees good work up close and predicted history would judge Trump’s three-year term positively.

Charlamagne pressed harder. He accused White of “glazing” Trump, meaning acting like a yes-man. White denied it, saying no one ever called him that before. Co-host Loren LoRosa noted White’s Trump ties swayed young male voters toward him in 2024. White replied, “Yeah, I’m okay with that.” Charlamagne linked it to fan struggles: “So you’re responsible for the high tariffs, high inflation costs, people’s healthcare getting cut.” White shrugged it off with sarcasm: “I guess if that’s the way you wanna look at it, it’s my fault.”

Charlamagne confronted Dana White for "glazing" President Donald Trump



🗣️ Charlamagne: "Why can't you tell your friend he's failing the people?"



🗣️ Dana: "I don't know if I agree that he's failing the people. When the president is done in 3 years, people will look back and… pic.twitter.com/MbP90zhj0e — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) May 8, 2026

The talk shifted to fighter pay. Charlamagne asked how White justifies billions in personal wealth while some UFC fighters hold second jobs. White compared them to minor league baseball or basketball players who grind until they break through. “I’m sure some basketball players and baseball players also still need second jobs until they reach the top.”

Charlamagne: How do you justify being worth billions of dollars, but some fighters need second jobs?



Dana White: Listen, I'm sure some basketball players and baseball players still need second jobs too until they make it.pic.twitter.com/8IR8AfuISJ — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) May 8, 2026

On unions, Charlamagne said UFC treats the idea like an enemy. White clarified: Fighters can unionize if they choose; it’s not his call. He added that they always deal with some group representing talent. “We don’t act like that’s the enemy. If the fighters wanted to unionize that’s up to them.”

Charlamagne: How come when the fighters talk about unions and collective bargaining UFC acts like it's the enemy?



Dana White: We don't act like that's the enemy. If the fighters wanted to unionize that's up to them, it's not up to me.



Charlamagne: So you encourage it?



Dana… https://t.co/t08x6oEvun — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) May 8, 2026

Charlamagne brought up White’s 2022 New Year’s Eve altercation with his wife Anne in a Cabo nightclub. Video showed Anne slap him first after he grabbed her wrist; White slapped back before friends intervened. Both blamed heavy drinking; no charges followed, and White kept his job. Charlamagne asked if being the boss shielded him from fallout. White said no, calling it the worst thing possible and saying the public stigma stuck. He admitted it contradicted his past rule of no excuses for a man hitting a woman.

Dana White got PRESSED by Charlamagne about slapping his wife 😬



CHARLAMAGNE: Do you think being the boss protected you from the consequences?



DANA: Definitely not.



CHARLAMAGNE: No, definitely, Dana. Come on.



via @breakfastclubam pic.twitter.com/teIeEgMu3B — ACD MMA (@acdmma_) May 8, 2026

White described himself as middle-of-the-road, leaning liberal, despite the far-right label from his Trump link. He stressed politics stay out of UFC but stood by the friendship. The exchange went viral, with clips spreading on X and YouTube. Fans praised Charlamagne for the direct pushback.