“Don’t Be a Glazer” Charlamagne Grills Dana White Over Trump, Fighter Pay and Unions

ByTimothy Wheaton
“Don’t Be a Glazer”: Charlamagne Grills Dana White Over Trump, Fighter Pay and Unions

Charlamagne tha God put UFC president Dana White on the spot during a recent Breakfast Club interview. White showed up to talk UFC Freedom 250, an event set for the White House lawn on Trump’s birthday this summer. Things turned sharp when Charlamagne dug into White’s 25-year friendship with President Donald Trump.

Charlamagne Puts Dana White on the Spot

White called Trump a personal friend who helped UFC in its early days by hosting fights at his Atlantic City casino. Charlamagne pointed to Trump’s 62% disapproval rating, tied to the Iran war, rising tariffs, inflation on household goods, utility bills up 9%, and healthcare access issues after Affordable Care Act changes. He asked why White wouldn’t call out his friend for these problems. White pushed back. He said he sees good work up close and predicted history would judge Trump’s three-year term positively.

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Charlamagne pressed harder. He accused White of “glazing” Trump, meaning acting like a yes-man. White denied it, saying no one ever called him that before. Co-host Loren LoRosa noted White’s Trump ties swayed young male voters toward him in 2024. White replied, “Yeah, I’m okay with that.” Charlamagne linked it to fan struggles: “So you’re responsible for the high tariffs, high inflation costs, people’s healthcare getting cut.” White shrugged it off with sarcasm: “I guess if that’s the way you wanna look at it, it’s my fault.”

The talk shifted to fighter pay. Charlamagne asked how White justifies billions in personal wealth while some UFC fighters hold second jobs. White compared them to minor league baseball or basketball players who grind until they break through. “I’m sure some basketball players and baseball players also still need second jobs until they reach the top.”

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On unions, Charlamagne said UFC treats the idea like an enemy. White clarified: Fighters can unionize if they choose; it’s not his call. He added that they always deal with some group representing talent. “We don’t act like that’s the enemy. If the fighters wanted to unionize that’s up to them.”

Charlamagne brought up White’s 2022 New Year’s Eve altercation with his wife Anne in a Cabo nightclub. Video showed Anne slap him first after he grabbed her wrist; White slapped back before friends intervened. Both blamed heavy drinking; no charges followed, and White kept his job. Charlamagne asked if being the boss shielded him from fallout. White said no, calling it the worst thing possible and saying the public stigma stuck. He admitted it contradicted his past rule of no excuses for a man hitting a woman.

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White described himself as middle-of-the-road, leaning liberal, despite the far-right label from his Trump link. He stressed politics stay out of UFC but stood by the friendship. The exchange went viral, with clips spreading on X and YouTube. Fans praised Charlamagne for the direct pushback.

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Timothy Wheaton is a combat sports writer who covers MMA, Kickboxing, and Muay Thai. He has been a dedicated follower of these sports for decades. Tim has covered the UFC, GLORY, PFL, Bellator, and more, in person at live events as an on camera personality.

Tim also works with a host of other media outlets such as Calf Kick Sports, DAZN, Sportskeeda MMA, Combat Press, Fighters Only, MMA Sucka, Vecht Sport Info, MMA News, and Beyond Kickboxing. Tim is the authority on kickboxing and an MMA journalist who has covered K-1, PRIDE FC, UFC, GLORY Kickboxing, PFL, ONE Championship, and plenty more.

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