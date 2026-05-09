Ateba Gautier Ends Ozzy Diaz’s Night in Round Two with Brutal KO – UFC 328 Highlights
Ateba Gautier added another highlight-reel finish to his resume at UFC 328, securing a big knockout over Ozzy Diaz in the evening’s featured prelim.
Diaz was game to go toe-to-toe with Gautier in the first. However, that decision proved to be a disastrous one in the second as Diaz threw a lazy jab, prompting Gautier to unleash an overhand right that caught his opponent on the button and sent him crashing to the canvas.
Gautier swarmed in and rained down some strikes, forcing referee Gary Copeland to step in and call for the stoppage immediately.
Official Result: Ateba Gautier def. Ozzy Diaz via KO (overhand right) at 1:10 of Round 2.