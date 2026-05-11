Khamzat Chimaev Gets Surprise Offer From GSP’s Coach After Strickland Loss: “This Will Never Happen Again”

Khamzat Chimaev entered UFC 328 with an undefeated record and the middleweight title on the line. Sean Strickland took the belt in a split decision after five rounds at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on May 9, 2026. Judges scored it 48-47 twice for Strickland and 47-48 for Chimaev.

Chimaev controlled the first round with takedowns and back control. Strickland stood up often and fought off submissions. By round two, Chimaev slowed. He missed chain wrestling and pulled guard after a failed shot. Strickland landed ground-and-pound from top position.

The fight stayed standing for most later rounds. Strickland used his jab and Philly Shell to outland Chimaev. Chimaev landed power shots at times but threw less volume. Rumors of a hard weight cut for Chimaev added to talk of his fade.

Coach Firas Zahabi Offers Khamzat Chimaev Help After UFC 328 Loss to Sean Strickland

Days after the loss, Firas Zahabi, coach at Tristar Gym in Montreal, posted a public offer to train Chimaev. Zahabi trained Georges St-Pierre to multiple UFC titles and works with fighters like Aiemann Zahabi, who holds an 8-2 UFC record.

Firas Zahabi’s Twitter Account

Zahabi also trains current prospects at Tristar, including welterweights Georges Eid and Amir Fazli. He invited Arman Tsarukyan too. Tsarukyan, a top lightweight, uses wrestling and close-range striking. Past links exist between Tsarukyan and Chimaev through shared training interests. Zahabi said:

“Khamzat, come train with me. Come to Montreal. I promise you you’re not going to fade. I promise you. Bring Arman Tsaruykan. Come see how we prepare to make sure your fitness level will be better than ever, your striking will be sweeter than ever, and your footwork will be sweeter than ever. If you come train with me, this will never happen again…. We will focus on you getting your hand raised”

Chimaev’s camp has faced cardio questions before. He won third rounds against Gilbert Burns and Kamaru Usman despite visible slowdowns. Injuries and illnesses delayed past fights, with five or six surgeries reported.

Zahabi has praised Chimaev publicly for years. In 2025, he called him the greatest middleweight ever after a title win, comparing him to Khabib Nurmagomedov. This offer comes at a key moment. Chimaev lost his streak. A move to Tristar could rebuild his base for a title run.

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – MAY 09: (R-L) Khamzat Chimaev of Russia grapples with Sean Strickland in the UFC middleweight championship fight during the UFC 328 event at Prudential Center on May 09, 2026 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Zuffa LLC)

Strickland now holds the belt for a second time. He beat Chimaev as an underdog. Fans watch if Chimaev responds to Zahabi. Training in Montreal might fix the five-round issues that cost him Saturday night.