Yaroslav Amosov Locks in Nasty Arm Triangle to Submit Joel Alvarez – UFC 328 Highlights

Yaroslav Amosov delivered a dominant showing against Joel Alvarez at UFC 328 on Saturday night.

It was all Amosov in the opening round after the Ukrainian secured an early takedown and controlled the entirety of the stanza. Amosov nearly cinched in a standing arm triangle choke near the fence, but he ultimately opted to maintain control and secure a decisive 10-9 on the scorecards.

Unable to get the finish in the first, Amosov wasted no time putting away Alvarez in the second, taking down his opponent and immediately locking up a head and arm choke that forced Alvarez to tap out quickly.

Official Result: Yaroslav Amosov def. Joel Alvarez via submission (arm triangle choke) at 1:13 of Round 2.

Check out Highlights From Joel Alvarez vs. Yaroslav Amosov at UFC 328:

Qué fue eso Amosov ?‼️ Así cierran el primer round 🚨#UFC328 | Ver en vivo por @PPlusDeportes pic.twitter.com/EoCqwlYhGL — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) May 10, 2026

Woooow qué manera de someter 🫨 Vean esto 👀 #UFC328 | Ver en vivo por @PPlusDeportes pic.twitter.com/fjUVJ0CaH3 — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) May 10, 2026

He has ARRIVED 🕺@YaroslavAmosov put on a complete display of skills to earn the victory at #UFC328!



[ LIVE NOW on @ParamountPlus ] pic.twitter.com/c6nH3qF26e — UFC (@ufc) May 10, 2026