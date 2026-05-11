Who Is Gina Carano? A Look at the MMA Trailblazer Before Her Netflix Fight With Ronda Rousey

Who is Gina Carano? Let’s take a closer look at the MMA pioneer ahead of Netflix MMA match against Ronda Rousey. Gina Carano built her name in women’s MMA before shifting to acting. Born April 16, 1982, she stands 5’8″ with a 66.5″ reach and fights orthodox. People called her the face of women’s MMA during her active years. Now at 44, she steps back into the cage for a Netflix event on May 16, 2026, at Intuit Dome in Los Angeles.

Gina Carano MMA

Carano started with Muay Thai, posting a 12-1-1 record. She entered MMA in 2006, winning her debut by first-round knockout against Leiticia Pestova at WEF: Orleans Arena. Her pro MMA record sits at 7-1-0: three knockouts, one submission, three decisions.

Key wins include a 39-second KO of Pestova (June 10, 2006), second-round TKO of Rosi Sexton (September 15, 2006), unanimous decision over Elaina Maxwell (December 8, 2006), decision over Julie Kedzie (February 10, 2007), first-round submission of Tonya Evinger (September 15, 2007), doctor’s stoppage TKO of Kaitlin Young (May 31, 2008), and unanimous decision against Kelly Kobold (October 4, 2008).

Her lone loss came via first-round TKO to Cris Cyborg on August 15, 2009, in the main event of Strikeforce: Carano vs. Cyborg, the first women’s MMA bout to headline a major promotion. This was a celebrated fight featuring two women on primetime TV in the USA.

Gina Carano helped put women’s MMA on the map from 2006 to 2009, when the sport struggled for attention. She fought in the first sanctioned women’s MMA bout in Nevada that June and headlined the first major promotion card with Cris Cyborg in 2009, drawing mainstream eyes to female fighters. Her mix of striking skills from a 12-1-1 Muay Thai run, looks, and personality pulled in fans and even inspired Ronda Rousey to consider MMA as a path. UFC president Dana White credits her as a pioneer who opened doors for women in the Octagon.

Ronda Rousey vs Gina Carano

Ronda Rousey returns to MMA after a decade, facing Carano in a featherweight bout at 145 pounds. The fight features five five-minute rounds under Unified Rules of MMA, using four-ounce gloves in a hexagonal cage. Netflix streams the event live via Most Valuable Promotions, with a press conference held March 5, 2026. Rousey holds a 12-2 record with nine submissions and three KOs; Carano brings her 7-1 ledger.

LOS ANGELES, CA – JANUARY 05: Actress Gina Carano arrives to the premiere of Relativity Media’s “Haywire” at DGA Theater on January 5, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Gina Carano Movies and TV Shows

Carano debuted on screen in Ring Girls (2005) and Blood and Bone (2009). Her breakout role came in Haywire (2011) opposite Michael Fassbender and Channing Tatum. She appeared as an agent in Fast & Furious 6 (2013), starred in In the Blood (2014), Almost Human (2014 TV), Extraction (2015), Heist (2015), Kickboxer: Vengeance (2016), and Deadpool (2016).

Later credits include Scorched Earth (2018), Daughter of the Wolf (2019), Madness in the Method (2019), The Mandalorian as Cara Dune (2019-2020), Terror on the Prairie (2022), and My Son Hunter (2022).

Gina Carano Lawsuit

Disney and Lucasfilm fired Carano from The Mandalorian in 2021 over social media posts comparing U.S. politics to Nazi Germany, plus comments on COVID masks and transgender issues. She sued in February 2024 for wrongful termination and discrimination, seeking $75,000 or reinstatement. Elon Musk funded the case. The parties settled in August 2025; terms stayed private, but both sides noted openness to future work.

Gina Carano steps back into the spotlight with her Netflix MMA fight against Ronda Rousey on May 16, 2026, at Intuit Dome. She went from early MMA trailblazer with a 7-1 record to action star in Haywire and The Mandalorian, then navigated a high-profile lawsuit settlement with Disney last year. Fans watch this matchup for the history, Carano’s striking meets Rousey’s grappling in a five-round featherweight clash streamed live. Her path shows one fighter’s reach across sports and screens. Expect a packed card that nods to women’s MMA roots while testing both at 145 pounds.