UFC Seattle Entrance Music: What Songs Israel Adesanya, Joe Pyfer, And Other Fighters Walked Out To

UFC Seattle is primed to electrify the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington, with a stacked card featuring compelling matchups. This event represents the promotion’s fifth outing in “Rain City” and its first trip there since hosting a Fight Night card in February 2025.

The Fight Night card is topped by a middleweight clash as former two-time champion Israel Adesanya takes on No. 14-ranked contender Joe Pyfer in the main event. In the co-main, former women’s flyweight champion Alexa Grasso meets familiar rival Maycee Barber in a long-awaited rematch more than five years in the making.

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[ Prelims 5pmET | Main Card 8pmET | LIVE on @ParamountPlus ] pic.twitter.com/DJJvWnolGk — UFC (@ufc) March 28, 2026

UFC Seattle: What Walkout Songs Do Israel Adesanya And Joe Pyfer Use?

Fighter walkouts are an integral part of any fight card, shaping the atmosphere inside the arena before the action begins. They also elevate the anticipation, adding another layer of buildup as each bout approaches.

Here’s a look at the walkout songs several UFC Seattle fighters have used in their previous Octagon appearances.

With a UFC record of 13–5, Israel Adesanya enters the bout amid the most turbulent chapter of his career, riding a three-fight skid and going just 1-4 across his last five appearances. The 36-year-old Nigerian-born Kiwi was last seen in action at UFC Saudi Arabia in February 2025, where he suffered a brutal knockout defeat to Nassourdine Imavov.

When it comes to walkout music, “The Last Stylebender” has shown a willingness to switch things up, opting for a different track across his fights. In his most recent outing, Adesanya made the walk to “Undisputed UFC 243” by Arli Liberman, a piece featured in his 2023 documentary “Stylebender”.

The title carries added significance, referencing his iconic knockout victory over former champion Robert Whittaker at UFC 243, where he captured the undisputed middleweight title for the first time.

Meanwhile, Joe Pyfer enters UFC Seattle with a 6-1 record inside the Octagon, riding the momentum of a submission victory over Abus Magomedov at UFC 320.

The 29-year-old American is also known for switching up his walkout tracks from fight to fight. In his bout against Magomedov, “Bodybagz” made his walk to the classic “In a Dream” by Rockell.

UFC Seattle: What Walkout Songs Do Alexa Grasso, Maycee Barber, Michael Chiesa, and Others Use?

Check out the potential walkout songs for other fighters on the UFC Seattle fight card:

Alexa Grasso: “El Son de la Negra” by Mariachi Vargas de Tecalitian

Maycee Barber: “Somethin’ Bad” by Miranda Lambert and Carrie Underwood

Michael Chiesa: “Stranglehold” by Ted Nugent

Niko Price: “Glory to God” by KJ-52

Terrance McKinney: “Hussle and Motivate” by Nipsey Hussle

Ignacio Bahamondes: “Las Avispas” by Juan Luis Guerra

Chase Hooper: “The Al Capone Suite” by Andre Nickatina