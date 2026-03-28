UFC Seattle: Adesanya vs. Pyfer – Full Results and Highlights
Israel Adesanya makes his long-awaited return to the Octagon for a high-stakes clash with the man Dana White wants everyone to be like.
Emanating from Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, ‘The Last Stylebender’ will look to snap a three-fight losing skid and re-establish himself as a legit contender in the middleweight division. Standing in his way is Joe Pyfer, a DWCS alum who’s lived up to his ‘Bodybagz’ moniker with nine career KOs against 15 total victories.
In the co-main event of the evening, it’ll be a battle of top-five contenders as former flyweight titleholder Alexa Grasso meets surging contender Maycee Barber.
And rounding out the top of the card will be the swan song of TUF fan favorite Michael Chiesa. Stepping into the Octagon for the 22nd and final time, ‘Maverick’ will close the book on his UFC career against the always dangerous Niko Price.
UFC Seattle Main card:
- Middleweight Bout: Israel Adesanya vs. Joe Pyfer
- Flyweight Bout: Alexa Grasso vs. Maycee Barber
- Welterweight Bout: Michael Chiesa vs. Niko Price
- Featherweight Bout: Julian Erosa vs. Lerryan Douglas
- Middleweight Bout: Mansur Abdul-Malik vs. Yousri Belgaroui
- Lightweight Bout: Terrance McKinney vs. Kyle Nelson
UFC Seattle Prelims:
- Lightweight Bout: Ignacio Bahamondes vs. Tofiq Musayev
- Lightweight Bout: Chase Hooper vs. Lance Gibson Jr.
- Heavyweight Bout: Marcin Tybura vs. Tyrell Fortune
- Flyweight Bout: Casey O’Neill vs. Gabriella Fernandes
- Light Heavyweight Bout: Navajo Stirling vs. Bruno Lopes
- Bantamweight Bout: Ricky Simon vs. Adrian Yanez is ruled a majority draw (29-28, 28-28, 28-28).
- Flyweight Bout: Alexa Thainara def. Bruna Brasil via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27).