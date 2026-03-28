UFC Seattle: Adesanya vs. Pyfer – Full Results and Highlights

Israel Adesanya makes his long-awaited return to the Octagon for a high-stakes clash with the man Dana White wants everyone to be like.

Emanating from Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, ‘The Last Stylebender’ will look to snap a three-fight losing skid and re-establish himself as a legit contender in the middleweight division. Standing in his way is Joe Pyfer, a DWCS alum who’s lived up to his ‘Bodybagz’ moniker with nine career KOs against 15 total victories.

In the co-main event of the evening, it’ll be a battle of top-five contenders as former flyweight titleholder Alexa Grasso meets surging contender Maycee Barber.

And rounding out the top of the card will be the swan song of TUF fan favorite Michael Chiesa. Stepping into the Octagon for the 22nd and final time, ‘Maverick’ will close the book on his UFC career against the always dangerous Niko Price.

UFC Seattle Main card:

Middleweight Bout: Israel Adesanya vs. Joe Pyfer

Flyweight Bout: Alexa Grasso vs. Maycee Barber

Welterweight Bout: Michael Chiesa vs. Niko Price

Featherweight Bout: Julian Erosa vs. Lerryan Douglas

Middleweight Bout: Mansur Abdul-Malik vs. Yousri Belgaroui

Lightweight Bout: Terrance McKinney vs. Kyle Nelson

UFC Seattle Prelims:

Lightweight Bout: Ignacio Bahamondes vs. Tofiq Musayev

Lightweight Bout: Chase Hooper vs. Lance Gibson Jr.

Heavyweight Bout: Marcin Tybura vs. Tyrell Fortune

Flyweight Bout: Casey O’Neill vs. Gabriella Fernandes

Light Heavyweight Bout: Navajo Stirling vs. Bruno Lopes

Bantamweight Bout: Ricky Simon vs. Adrian Yanez is ruled a majority draw (29-28, 28-28, 28-28).

WHAT AN ENDING TO THIS SCRAP 🤯



This bout is going to the scorecards!



[ #UFCSeattle | @YanezMMA | LIVE on @ParamountPlus ] pic.twitter.com/UTF1mHdniA — UFC (@ufc) March 28, 2026

A majority draw between these two bantamweights 🤝



What were your scorecards?



[ #UFCSeattle | LIVE on @ParamountPlus ] pic.twitter.com/ydnYCuiuRe — UFC (@ufc) March 28, 2026

Flyweight Bout: Alexa Thainara def. Bruna Brasil via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27).