Israel Adesanya vs Joe Pyfer in Seattle is shaping up as one of the sharpest split betting markets of 2026, with books initially hanging a pick’em and then edging the former champion into narrow favorite territory on experience and volume while still respecting Pyfer’s finishing upside.

Israel Adesanya vs. Joe Pyfer UFC Odds

Markets opened Adesanya vs Pyfer as a straight pick’em at -110 each side for UFC Seattle, reflecting uncertainty around Adesanya’s recent decline and Pyfer’s rise, and many bettors tracking this movement from a VPN for Windows PC saw the same razor‑thin edge. That opener briefly made Adesanya an underdog at some shops, a rarity given the nine‑spot ranking gap in his favor at middleweight.

Since then, money has shaded back toward the former champion: one major regulated book in Europe currently lists Adesanya at 8/13 and Pyfer at 11/10. The move suggests early dog interest on Pyfer at plus money followed by buyback on Adesanya as analysts reassessed his resume, reach and five‑round experience edge.

In some books, Adesanya by decision is trading around 7/4, shorter than his KO/TKO/DQ number at 33/10 and far ahead of a submission ticket at 25/1. Pyfer is priced as the more likely finisher: Pyfer by KO/TKO/DQ sits near 9/4, his submission line is 9/2 and his decision price drifts to 8/1, which reflects his reputation as a fast starter with heavy hands who does his best work early.

Round props back that view, with Pyfer’s shortest winning band in Round 1 at 4/1 and lengthening each frame to 16/1 by Round 5, while Adesanya’s best numbers are clustered around Rounds 1–2 at 12/1 and 14/1 but still longer than his decision quote, again pointing to volume and control rather than pure one‑shot power as his statistical lane.

Adesanya holds a two‑inch height edge at 6ft 4in and an 80‑inch reach, compared to Pyfer’s 6ft 2in frame. Adesanya’s recent run is the concern for bettors: he is on a three‑fight skid with just one win in his last five, and three of those defeats have come inside the distance.

From a betting preview standpoint, the market has shifted from a pure coin flip toward a modest Adesanya lean, with books shading him as the likelier decision winner and Pyfer holding the more attractive early‑finish price tags for underdog backers.

UFC Fight Night: Adesanya vs Pyfer is scheduled for March 28, 2026 at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, marking the promotion’s fifth visit to the city and first since Cejudo vs Song in February 2025. The headliner pits former two‑time middleweight champion Israel Adesanya against Joe “Bodybagz” Pyfer over five rounds at 185 pounds.