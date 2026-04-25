UFC Veteran Arrested After Serious Child Abuse Allegations From 17-Year-Old Daughter

A seasoned UFC welterweight veteran has landed himself in serious legal trouble following troubling allegations.

According to a report from KOAT Action News, UFC fighter Tim Means was arrested Tuesday night in Tijeras, New Mexico, on a charge of abandonment or abuse of a child. The report states that his 17-year-old daughter called law enforcement after a verbal dispute over household cleanliness escalated.

As per Bernalillo County Metropolitan Court records, the unnamed teenage girl reported that the wrangle turned physical, claiming Means became aggressive and headbutted her, resulting in a nosebleed.

The report further states that “The Dirty Bird” allegedly grabbed her by the throat, threw a potato at her face, and, when she tried to defend herself, struck her in the head with a closed fist.

The complaint reportedly noted visible hand and red marks on the teenager’s neck consistent with strangulation, along with blood in and around her nose from the alleged headbutt, and multiple red marks on her face and cheek indicating she had been struck.

Means was released Friday on his own recognizance (ROR), with court records indicating the charge remains listed as an open count.

Image: MMAJunkie

How Long Has It Been Since Tim Means Last Fought In The UFC?

Tim Means last competed at UFC 307 in October 2024, where he suffered a first-round submission loss to Court McGee. “The Dirty Bird,” who now works as a wrestling coach at Moriarty High School, has struggled for form, going 1–5 in his last six UFC appearances.

Court “The Crusher” McGee(21-13) vs Tim “The Dirty Bird” Means(33-16-1)



UFC 307: Pereira vs Rountree



October 5th 2024



Fighter: @Court_McGee



Requested: @MarkBerrihehe pic.twitter.com/aaRJVane56 — Underrated Tribal Chief (@CombatUTC) April 9, 2025

Means is among the longest-tenured fighters on the UFC welterweight roster, with 30 fights to his name, holding a record of 15–14 with one no contest across two separate runs with the promotion. He currently holds a professional record of 33–17–1 with one no contest, and owns notable wins over fighters such as Andre Fialho, Mike Perry, and Thiago Alves.