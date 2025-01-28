UFC Referee Marc Goddard Reveals How Abuse from MMA Fans Has Become ‘Completely Normalized’

UFC referee Marc Goddard has opened up about the growing issue of online abuse aimed at officials and fighters within the MMA community. Despite being one of the sport’s most respected figures, Goddard says that this type of harassment has become a troubling norm in the digital age.

Marc Goddard and Michael Bisping on Abuse

Speaking candidly with former UFC champion Michael Bisping, Marc Goddard acknowledged that while criticism of referees and fighters is part of the job, the level of abuse he faces goes far beyond constructive feedback.

“We’re human beings. Nobody should be beyond reproach, and that’s fine,” Goddard said. “A lot of the times, the people that criticize don’t even know the rules themselves, but you’ve got to let them say their thing. They may not agree with you, and that’s cool—that’s human nature.”

However, the situation takes a darker turn when the criticism morphs into personal attacks. Goddard explained that while criticism is part of the job, the abuse directed at him and others is something they are not paid to endure.

“The bit that you’re not paid to do, the bit that you’re not paid to accept, is the abuse,” he said. “It’s easy to just turn a blind eye, wash it out. Because even if you notice something or talk to someone back, I think invariably that’s what people want. You know, they want to be like, ‘He noticed me!’” Former UFC fighter Michael Bisping, added, “They always want a reaction.”

Marc Goddard emphasized the importance of not engaging with online criticism, stressing that seeking validation from the public is not part of his job. “If I’ve done something that wasn’t right or wasn’t correct, no one will know faster than me,” he said. “The younger generation, obviously like our kids and stuff, they don’t have the comparison. So, this stuff, like this, is completely normalized to them.”

This normalization of abuse, particularly on social media, has raised concerns about the psychological toll on those involved in the sport. Goddard pointed out that the younger generation’s constant access to social media has led to a shift in how fans interact with athletes and officials, making the abusive behavior seem almost expected.

As one of the sport’s most influential figures, Marc Goddard continues to advocate officiating standards. He has been recognized for his work in the MMA community, including being named Referee of the Year at the 14th Annual World MMA Awards in 2022. His legacy also includes his work with “Safe MMA,” a charity focused on medical safety in MMA, and his development of a globally recognized referees and judges course. Despite the challenges he faces, Goddard remains dedicated to his role in the sport.