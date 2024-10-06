‘It’s Ungodly’ – Joe Rogan Shares Marc Goddard’s Startling Comment on Alex Pereira’s Devastating Power

Longtime MMA referee Marc Goddard made a series of chilling remarks about Alex Pereira during a brief interaction with Joe Rogan after UFC 307.

Pereira defeated Khalil Rountree Jr. by fourth-round TKO to retain the UFC light heavyweight title at UFC 307. After a back-and-forth first three rounds of action, Pereira poured it on at the start of the championship rounds and systematically broke down his opponent with his striking.

Rogan and Goddard have been two staples of mixed martial arts during the sport’s rapid ascension. While both of them have seen almost every type of fighting style inside the Octagon, Pereira’s UFC run is unprecedented.

So unprecedented that Goddard puts Pereira’s power in a class of its own, as he discussed with Rogan just before the official UFC 307 result was announced.

Joe Rogan Reveals Chilling Conversation About Alex Pereira’s Power

Near the end of the UFC 307 broadcast, Rogan shared his post-fight conversation with Goddard.

“I was in the octagon after the fight and Marc Goddard came up to me and he said, ‘I’ve been doing this for 20 years. The way he hits people, the sound, is like nothing I’ve ever heard before.’ He said, ‘It’s ungodly.'” Rogan said. “That’s what he kept saying, he said, ‘It’s ungodly.'” (h/t SportsKeeda)

Pereira set the promotional record for the fewest UFC bouts to win multiple world titles. After finishing Rountree at UFC 307, Pereira has successfully defended the light heavyweight title three times in seven months.

Goddard officiated some of the most notable bouts in UFC history, including Pereira’s first UFC title win at UFC 281. During his extensive fighting and officiating career, one fighter’s power stands alone for Goddard.