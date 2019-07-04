UFC Press Conference Featuring Several Top Names Scheduled For Friday

Spread the word!













The UFC is slated to hold their next seasonal press conference this Friday from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

This comes on the night before their next big event, UFC 239, which airs live on pay-per-view (PPV) this Saturday night from the same venue. There has been a lot of speculation as to who will be at this presser, but TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter noted on Twitter the MMA leader released a press junket.

In it, it revealed there are several top names slated to be present at the presser. As seen, it’s a solid lineup on paper, which should create some interesting exchanges from a few of these fighters. Bronsteter wrote the following:

“The UFC put out a press release stating that their seasonal press conference will feature Max Holloway, Frankie Edgar, Daniel Cormier, Stipe Miocic, Khabib Nurmagomedov, and Dustin Poirier. It takes place tomorrow at 5:30 pm et at T-Mobile Arena.”

It takes place tomorrow at 5:30 pm et at T-Mobile Arena. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) July 4, 2019

Holloway will defend the UFC featherweight title against the former lightweight king in the headliner of UFC 240 on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

The rematch has been booked between Cormier and Miocic, which is expected to serve as the headliner of the upcoming UFC 241 PPV event on August 17, 2019, at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

Khabib returns when he makes his next title defense against Poirier at the UFC 242 PPV event on Saturday, September 7 at The Arena in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

What are your expectations for such a lineup for this press conference?