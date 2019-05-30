Frankie Edgar: Underdog Status Against Max Holloway Similar To Penn Fight

Spread the word!













Former UFC lightweight champion Frankie Edgar might be a heavy betting underdog against Max Holloway but that’s fine by him.

Edgar will challenge Holloway for the featherweight title in the main event of UFC 240 which takes place July 27 in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

Many felt “The Answer” wasn’t deserving of a title shot given how he is 1-1 in his last two fights. He didn’t really have an impressive performance in his win over Cub Swanson last year either. And despite Holloway losing to Dustin Poirier in their interim lightweight title fight last month, he is still unbeaten in his last 13 featherweight contests and is a huge -530 favorite against Edgar.

Edgar, meanwhile, is a +350 underdog, and while people are counting him out, the New Jersey native recalled how it was the same case when he faced another Hawaiian for a title in BJ Penn.

Edgar would go on to defeat Penn via unanimous decision to become lightweight champion, before defeating “The Prodigy” once again in a rematch.

“A little over nine years ago, I fought a guy I wasn’t supposed to be in there with, who was supposed to wipe the mat with me, and I proved some people wrong,” Edgar told MMA Junkie. “So this is definitely a familiar position for me.”

What Keeps Edgar Going?

Of course, Edgar, 37, is older now with more wear and tear on his body.

He suffered his first professional knockout loss last year to Brian Ortega as well, and will now be facing a 27-year-old Holloway who is known for his volume striking.

However, his coach Mark Henry believes the former champion is more than capable of defeating another young buck. And even if it’s another failed featherweight title attempt, Henry expects his fighter to keep competing.

“God, DNA and hard work,” Henry said when asked what keeps Edgar going. “I think for a lot of fighters, they’re good, but they don’t love the fight life. Well, Frankie loves the life.”