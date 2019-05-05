UFC Ottawa Results: Donald Cerrone Beats Up Al Iaquinta

Spread the word!













Al Iaquinta faced Donald Cerrone tonight in the main event of UFC Ottawa. The anticipated match up did not disappoint.

As always, LowkickMMA will have you covered with all the results from UFC on ESPN+ 9 from Ottawa, Ontario, Canada as they happen.

Iaquinta (14-4-1) has just one defeat since September of 2014. That being his short-notice championship fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 223. Should he win, the No. 4 ranked Iaquinta has a legit claim to the next title shot.

As for Cerrone (35-11). The 36-year-old “Cowboy” has never looked better. He has won two straight and three of his last four. A win over Iaquinta could lasso a title shot for Cerrone.

Round One

They touch gloves. Iaquinta comes out with a sidekick. He throws a leg kick and goes to the body. Cerrone answers with a leg kick of his own. Iaquinta wings a right hand that misses. Cerrone buries a body kick. He shoves Iaquinta away. Both men having a hard time finding their range early on. Cerrone faints a knee straight down the middle. Iaquinta clips Cerrone with a right hand. Cerrone throws a head kick up as Iaquinta throws a right hand. Less than a minute to go. Cerrone plots forward and lands a kick but Iaquinta eats it and works for a takedown. The horn sounds.

Round Two

Cerrone lands a leg kick. Iaquinta answers. Iaquinta moves in and lands a one-two. Cerrone goes low and hurts Iaquinta with a leg kick. He drives another kick home. Iaquinta lands a heavy right hand, then a kick. Cerrone pops a jab, Iaquinta with another leg kick. He faints to draw a reaction from Cerrone. Less than two minutes to go. Cerrone drives forward with a one-two. Iaquinta eats a hard thigh kick. The New Yorker doubles up on his jab. He wings a left to the body that misses. He clips Cerrone with a right that wobbles him. The round comes to an end.

Round Three

Iaquinta goes right back to the legs of Cerrone with a kick. Cerrone just misses a head kick. He pumps his jab in the face of Iaquinta. Both men throw leg kicks at the same time. Iaquinta with a fast one-two down the middle. Cerrone answers with a leg kick, then a straight left. Cerrone lands a hard body kick, then goes to back to the legs of Iaquinta. Cerrone throws a front kick out there that just misses. Cerrone lands a left hand. Iaquinta lands a right. A head kick by Cerrone finds its mark. Nice one-two landed by Iaquinta. Cerrone goes high with a kick again. A straight left drops Iaquinta. Cerrone opens up with ground and pound but the horn sounds and saves Iaquinta.

Round Four

Cerrone straight away to the leg kick. Iaquinta eats a front kick. He drops. Cerrone is all over him. He takes his back. Iaquinta defends and gets to his feet. Unreal. Cerrone lands a left hand. Cowboy pumps the jab in the face of Iaquinta. Cerrone with a switch kick to Iaquinta’s head. Iaquinta lands a left hook, then another. Cerrone throws the front kick again. He sneaks an uppercut in behind it. He lands a right, then a left on Iaquinta. The men trade body blows. Cerrone buries a hard leg kick. Cerrone moves forward with a brilliant combo of punches. The round ends with Iaquinta’s face a bloody mess.

Round Five

The fighters touch gloves. Iaquinta moves forward and doubles up his jab. Cerrone lands a leg kick, then another. Iaquinta loops an overhand right hand that misses. Cerrone lands a stiff jab then a leg kick that nearly takes his off his feet. Cerrone walks Iaquinta down and throws a head kick. Iaquinta lands a looping right. Cerrone lands a front kick, Iaquinta counters with a right hook. Cerrone lands a body kick. Iaquinta lands a nice jab. 90 seconds left in the fight. Iaquinta faints a takedown, Cerrone pushes him off and lands a leg kick. Both men open up as the final second’s tick away. Great fight.

Donald Cerrone defeats Al Iaquinta via unanimous decision (49-45, 49-45, 49-46)