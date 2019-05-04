UFC Ottawa Full Fight Card, Start Time & How To Watch

UFC Ottawa goes down from the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada tonight (Sat., May 4, 2019).
In the main event of the evening, lightweights Al Iaquinta and Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone go head-to-head. Derek Brunson and Elias Theodorou will co-main event the night at middleweight. Also, Cub Swanson will return to featherweight action when he takes on Shane Burgos.
It’s going to be a great night of fights in Ottawa. Check out the UFC Ottawa full fight card, start time, and information on how to watch the event here below:
Main Card (ESPN+, 8 P.M. ET):
- Lightweight: Al Iaquinta vs. Donald Cerrone
- Middleweight: Derek Brunson vs. Elias Theodorou
- Featherweight: Shane Burgos vs. Cub Swanson
- Bantamweight: Merab Dvalishvili vs. Brad Katona
- Heavyweight: Walt Harris vs. Sergey Spivak
- Middleweight: Marc-Andre Barriault vs. Andrew Sanchez
Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 5 P.M. ET):
- Women’s bantamweight: Macy Chiasson vs. Sarah Moras
- Bantamweight: Vince Morales vs. Aiemann Zahabi
- Welterweight: Kyle Prepolec vs. Nordine Taleb
- Featherweight: Kyle Nelson vs. Matt Sayles
- Heavyweight: Juan Adams vs. Arjan Bhullar
- Bantamweight: Mitch Gagnon vs. Cole Smith