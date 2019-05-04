UFC Ottawa Full Fight Card, Start Time & How To Watch

Spread the word!













UFC Ottawa goes down from the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada tonight (Sat., May 4, 2019).

In the main event of the evening, lightweights Al Iaquinta and Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone go head-to-head. Derek Brunson and Elias Theodorou will co-main event the night at middleweight. Also, Cub Swanson will return to featherweight action when he takes on Shane Burgos.

It’s going to be a great night of fights in Ottawa. Check out the UFC Ottawa full fight card, start time, and information on how to watch the event here below:

Main Card (ESPN+, 8 P.M. ET):

Lightweight: Al Iaquinta vs. Donald Cerrone

Al Iaquinta vs. Donald Cerrone Middleweight: Derek Brunson vs. Elias Theodorou

Derek Brunson vs. Elias Theodorou Featherweight: Shane Burgos vs. Cub Swanson

Shane Burgos vs. Cub Swanson Bantamweight: Merab Dvalishvili vs. Brad Katona

Merab Dvalishvili vs. Brad Katona Heavyweight: Walt Harris vs. Sergey Spivak

Walt Harris vs. Sergey Spivak Middleweight: Marc-Andre Barriault vs. Andrew Sanchez

Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 5 P.M. ET):