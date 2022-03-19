LowKick MMA will be bringing you UFC London: Volkov vs. Aspinall results throughout the night (Sat. March 19. 2022) live from The O2 Arena in London, England.

Headlining the promotion’s return to the UK following a two-year absence — a heavyweight main event featuring Russian kickboxing ace, Alexander Volkov, and Greater Manchester talent, Tom Aspinall.

Headlining in London for the second time in his UFC tenure, Moscow native, Volkov most recently featured at UFC 267 back in October on ‘Fight Island’ in Abu Dhabi, UAE — besting Marcin Tybura over the course of three rounds in a unanimous decision win.

4-0 inside the Octagon since his debut back in July 2020, Aspinall stopped recent UFC 272 winner, Sergey Spivak last time out in September on the main card of UFC Vegas 36 at the UFC Apex facility.

In the evening’s co-headliner, Ipswitch-born contender, Arnold Allen makes his long-awaited return as he welcomes Kiwi striker, Dan Hooker back to the featherweight limit.

Allen has been out of action since a unanimous decision victory over Sodiq Yussuf back in April at UFC on ABC 2 — while Hooker featured against Islam Makhachev on short notice at the above mentioned, UFC 267 card in Ocotober, suffering a first round kimura loss.

UFC London Results: Volkov vs. Aspinall

UFC London Main Card Results: (ESPN + 4 p.m. ET)

Heavyweight: Alexander Volkov vs. Tom Aspinall

Featherweight: Arnold Allen vs. Dan Hooker

Lightweight: Paddy Pimblett vs. Rodrigo Vargas

Welterweight: Gunnar Nelson vs. Takashi Sato

Flyweight: Molly McCann vs. Luana Carolina

Lightweight: Jai Herbert vs. Ilia Topuria

UFC London Preliminary Card Results: (ESPN+ 1:30 p.m. ET)

Featherweight: Mike Grundy vs. Makwan Amirkhani

Heavyweight: Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Sergey Pavlovich

Light Heavyweight: Nikita Krylov vs. Paul Craig

Bantamweight: Jack Shore vs. Timur Valiev

Strawweight: Cory McKenna vs. Elise Reed

Flyweight: Muhammad Mokaev vs. Cory Durden

