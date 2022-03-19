LowKick MMA will be bringing you UFC London: Volkov vs. Aspinall results throughout the night (Sat. March 19. 2022) live from The O2 Arena in London, England.
Headlining the promotion’s return to the UK following a two-year absence — a heavyweight main event featuring Russian kickboxing ace, Alexander Volkov, and Greater Manchester talent, Tom Aspinall.
Headlining in London for the second time in his UFC tenure, Moscow native, Volkov most recently featured at UFC 267 back in October on ‘Fight Island’ in Abu Dhabi, UAE — besting Marcin Tybura over the course of three rounds in a unanimous decision win.
4-0 inside the Octagon since his debut back in July 2020, Aspinall stopped recent UFC 272 winner, Sergey Spivak last time out in September on the main card of UFC Vegas 36 at the UFC Apex facility.
In the evening’s co-headliner, Ipswitch-born contender, Arnold Allen makes his long-awaited return as he welcomes Kiwi striker, Dan Hooker back to the featherweight limit.
Allen has been out of action since a unanimous decision victory over Sodiq Yussuf back in April at UFC on ABC 2 — while Hooker featured against Islam Makhachev on short notice at the above mentioned, UFC 267 card in Ocotober, suffering a first round kimura loss.
UFC London Results: Volkov vs. Aspinall
UFC London Main Card Results: (ESPN + 4 p.m. ET)
Heavyweight: Alexander Volkov vs. Tom Aspinall
Featherweight: Arnold Allen vs. Dan Hooker
Lightweight: Paddy Pimblett vs. Rodrigo Vargas
Welterweight: Gunnar Nelson vs. Takashi Sato
Flyweight: Molly McCann vs. Luana Carolina
Lightweight: Jai Herbert vs. Ilia Topuria
UFC London Preliminary Card Results: (ESPN+ 1:30 p.m. ET)
Featherweight: Mike Grundy vs. Makwan Amirkhani
Heavyweight: Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Sergey Pavlovich
Light Heavyweight: Nikita Krylov vs. Paul Craig
Bantamweight: Jack Shore vs. Timur Valiev
Strawweight: Cory McKenna vs. Elise Reed
Flyweight: Muhammad Mokaev vs. Cory Durden