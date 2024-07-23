Michael Bisping Scorns Jake Paul after Conor McGregor jab ‘For f**k sake stop trying to sound tough’

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping has unloaded on Jake Paul after he took a jab at Conor McGregor.

Paul scored a knockout win over Mike Perry over the weekend in a dominating performance as he dropped Perry three times. It was a solid performance and after the win, he took a jab at McGregor saying he ducked a fight against him.

After Paul’s comment, Bisping took to social media to blast the brash YouTuber-turned-boxer after his comments about McGregor.

“The ‘little leprechaun’ [very original by the way] is one of the greatest fighters the UFC has ever seen. But he also won the featherweight title. Do your thing. But please for f*** sake stop trying to sound tough. Fight a boxer d****** or at least someone your size bully boy,” Bisping wrote on social media.

Bisping has taken aim at Paul in the past, so it shouldn’t be a surprise that he once again criticized ‘The Problem Child’ after his latest comments about McGregor.

Conor McGregor Rips Jake Paul After Win Over Mike Perry

After Jake Paul defeated Mike Perry on Saturday in Tampa Bay, Conor McGregor took to social media to blast the YouTuber-turned-boxer.

McGregor also said Perry was fired from BKFC, as the Irishman has become a part owner of the promotion

“Jake Paul is the biggest pissbag I have ever seen in my life. 40 pound weight difference, juiced out of his head, and still shitting himself in there. Nakisa you should take him to Vegas oh that’s right you could never, the athletic commission testing, real testing, real fighting. Bitch asses. You could never. And then calling out 60year old Mike Tyson fresh off an in flight medical emergency? I swear to god, a fat can of bitch piss. Most valuable pissbag. Hey Mike youre released and you can go and compete in your smelly dirty boxing championship thing, the smell of it, good luck. You’re fired. @bareknucklefc,” McGregor wrote on X.

There is no love lost between Jake Paul and Conor McGregor as Paul has continued to say he will box the Irishman before their careers are up.