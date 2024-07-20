Nick Diaz return fight against Vicente Luque axed from UFC Abu Dhabi card amid ‘Travel issues’

ByRoss Markey
Nick Diaz return fight with Vicente Luque axed from UFC Abu Dhabi amid travel issues

A scheduled welterweight fight between perennial contender, Vicente Luque and the fan-favorite veteran, Nick Diaz has been scrapped from next month’s UFC Abu Dhabi card, amid reported “travel issues”. 

Slated to make his return to action following a two year layoff from the Octagon, former welterweight title challenger, Diaz was booked in a five-round co-main event fight with Brazilian-American, Luque at next month’s UFC Abu Dhabi card in the United Arab Emirates.

Nick Diaz UFC
Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

Nick Diaz return at UFC Abu Dhabi against Vicente Luque shelved

However, amid speculation regarding his comeback to action, Stockton native, Nick Diaz’s clash with the aforenoted, Luque has been pulled from the ‘Fight Night’ billed event amid reported “travel issues” courtesy of the broadcast at tonight’s UFC Vegas 94 card.

Sidelined since he made a hiatus-snapping return two years ago, former Strikeforce and WEC champion, Nick Diaz has been out of action since he dropped a third round TKO loss to former undisputed welterweight champion, Robbie Lawler in the pair’s rematch.

As for Luque, the stalwart welterweight contender dropped a second round knockout loss to Joaquin Buckley at UFC Fight Night Atlantic City back at the end of March earlier this year.

Without a win since his title-eliminator victory against former duel-weight champion, B.J. Penn back in 2011. As per the broadcast to boot, it’s expected Diaz’s clash with Luque will be rescheduled for another event later this year.

UFC Fight Night Abu Dhabi takes place on August 3. from the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE, with a potential bantamweight title-eliminator between Cory Sandhagen, and Umar Nurmagomedov set to take main event honors. 

