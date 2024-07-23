Female MMA champion knocks out ‘sex pest’ after getting harassed

A 21-year-old Russian Female MMA champion Alisa Irinina knocked down a man with a picture-perfect right hook. This was after being harassed by the man all night at a friend’s party in a nightclub.

Female MMA champion Alisa Irinina knocks out ‘sex pest’

According to a local report, the man had shown up without an invitation, harassed the group of women, and was asked to stop and leave multiple times. The man then began to touch Alisa Irinina inappropriately and was once again asked to stop. She even asked the bouncers to get involved but was offered no help, thus the Russian female MMA champion took matters into her own hands.

CCTV footage captured the moment Alisa delivered a single punch to the man’s face, knocking him down. He struggled to get up while the bouncer watched. Alisa Irinina has been training in martial arts since childhood and won a bronze medal in the 2020 World Amateur Grappling & MMA League Championship. Fedor Emelianenko and Irinina share a birth city; Stary Oskol.

The Female MMA champion’s friends had confirmed the story, explaining that he was asked to stop and leave multiple times but refused, the friend said, “‘At first, she asked him calmly to leave, and not to touch her, wanting the security guard to help. But the guy didn’t understand the word ‘no’. But there was simply no other choice.”

The mother of Irinina added: “Alisa was able to stand up for herself. It’s a pity that not a single man looked out for my girl.”

See the full video below: