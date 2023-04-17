6 Max Holloway

UFC Kansas City was a blessing in disguise for ‘Blessed’.

The former long-reigning king of the division showed that just because he can’t quite get the strap off of Alexander Volkanovski’s waist, that doesn’t make him anyone’s stepping stone. Arnold Allen gave him all that he could handle, but it was the vintage volume from Holloway that sealed his victory.

“Blessed” is now calling for a fight with ‘The Korean Zombie’ Chan-Sung Jung. This makes little sense rankings-wise, but with the losses to Volkanovski, Holloway has very little in the way of fresh opponents.

Allen is a better win than ‘The Korean Zombie’ these days, so this would be more fan service than anything else. What could be guaranteed is that the fight would be one for the ages. Former foe Volkanovski is calling for Holloway to make the move to lightweight, although his previous bout against Poirier at 155 may be discouraging.

Elsewhere, the winner of Josh Emmett vs Ilia Topuria could be another option, with the winner surely forcing Volkanovski to fight them.