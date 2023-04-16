Off the back of his dominant unanimous decision victory over the promotional-perfect contender, Arnold Allen in the main event of UFC Fight Night Kansas City this weekend, former undisputed featherweight champion, Max Holloway has called for a fight with former title challenger, Chan Sung Jung next.

Holloway, who entered last night’s main event clash with Ipswich native, Allen as the #2 ranked featherweight contender behind just interim titleholder and former foe, Yair Rodríguez – managed to defend his rank in a one-sided decision (48-47, 48-47, 49-46) win over Allen.

Bouncing back to the winner’s enclosure, Hawaii fan-favorite, Holloway had dropped a one-sided judging loss of his own against current undisputed champion, Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 276 back in July of last year during International Fight Week – suffering his third career loss to the Australian.

Max Holloway weighs up future fight with Chan Sung Jung

Adding to recent victories over top contenders like Rodriguez and Calvin Kattar in recent years with last night’s win over Allen, Holloway has suggested he faces fellow perennial featherweight, Jung at a rumored return to Australia for the promotion later this annum.

“‘The Korean Zombie’ (Chan Sung Jung) – that is the only guy – that is the only guy from my time with the older guys, that I didn’t get to fight,” Max Holloway told assembled media following UFC Fight Night Kansas City. “I would love that fight. There’s a fight in my man’s – my agent’s (Tim Simpson) freakin’ country – Australia. When is it? Australia is supposed to be happening – sometime.”

“If ‘Korean Zombie’ wants it, he can get it,” Max Holloway explained. “I would love to fight him – that’s one of the guys I’ve been growing up and watching. I’m kinda trippin’ out how we didn’t fight yet. How did we not fight? If that’s one of the guys, then that’s one of the guys. I would love to fight, and share the Octagon with him. He’s one of the O.G.s that I didn’t get to fight yet. We came up in the same era and like, and we didn’t fight each other. So, if that’s it, that’s it.”

The current #6 ranked featherweight contender, South Korean fan-favorite, Jung suffered a dominant fourth round standing TKO loss to common-foe, Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 273 back in April of last year in an undisputed championship fight.