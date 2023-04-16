UFC president, Dana White has hit out at long-time lightweight contender, Clay Guida – after the veteran faked a retirement speech in order to land a post-fight interview with former two-weight champion, Daniel Cormier at UFC Fight Night Kansas City.

Featuring at last night’s UFC Kansas City event in Missouri, Guida, a former Strikeforce lightweight champion, slumped to a unanimous decision loss against Rafa Garcia in the main card opener of last night’s event.

However, following his judging defeat, the Illinois fan-favorite took off both his gloves inside the Octagon, with fans and pundits expecting a retirement from the veteran lightweight staple.

In joking fashion, however, Guida insisted that fans were not getting rid of him next – faking a retirement speech in order to score himself a post-fight interview despite his loss.

Dana White hits out at UFC veteran, Clay Guida

Taking umbrage with Guida’s actions, UFC leader, White admitted he was “pissed off” with the former’s decision to pull a hoax retirement.

“That pissed me off actually, to be honest with you,” Dana White told assembled media following UFC Kansas City. “No, that me pissed me off. I like [Clay Guida], he’s a nice guy, but you’re faking your retirement so you can say f*cking happy birthday to somebody?”

“We’re running a live event here, you know what I mean?” Dana White explained. “I was not happy about that. He [Clay Guida] was saying happy birthday to somebody or something. That was not good.”

Boasting a storied résumé, over the course of his UFC career, Guida, 41, has defeated three former division champions in the form of former two-weight champion, B.J. Penn, as well as former undisputed gold holders, Anthony Pettis, and Rafael dos Anjos.

Minting himself as the inaugural Strikeforce lightweight champion back in 2006, Guida landed a decision victory against Josh Thomson.