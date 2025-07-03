Swipe Right for a Fight: Airtox Dominance FC Brings Tinder to MMA 

Airtox Dominance FC, led by Olympic medalist and former UFC fighter Mark Madsen, is introducing a new approach to MMA matchmaking that draws inspiration from the dating app Tinder.

Airtox Dominance FC

The promotion is developing a digital platform, accessible via app or website, where fighters and managers can view available matchups and indicate their interest by accepting or declining proposed bouts. If both parties accept a matchup, the fight is booked. This system is designed to streamline the matchmaking process, increase transparency, and give fighters more direct control over their careers.

Madsen’s vision is to create a more accessible and responsive MMA promotion. He has publicly committed to guaranteeing that any fighter or manager who contacts Airtox Dominance FC will receive a response within 24 hours, a standard he says comes from his own experiences navigating the fight business. This approach aims to address a common frustration among fighters who often struggle to get timely communication from promoters.

Madesen explained:

“Our 24-hour communication commitment will officially go into effect as soon as we launch our new platform. That’s one of the key foundational elements of the system – it’s built with an integrated communication layer that ensures fast, clear, and consistent responses across the board.”

Airtox Dominance FC’s broader mission is to build what it calls the “Champions League of MMA” in Europe. The organization is investing heavily in infrastructure, media partnerships, and talent development.

It has secured exclusive broadcast deals with Pluto TV in Scandinavia and Swerve Combat in North America, giving it access to a large international audience. The promotion also recently announced the Airtox Fear Nothing Tournament, an eight-fighter amateur competition with a 50,000 DKK prize for the winner, billed as the largest amateur MMA tournament in the Nordic region. The tournament’s lightweight division was chosen by public vote.

In addition to its event schedule, Airtox Dominance FC is launching an academy focused on grassroots development, aiming to nurture the next generation of MMA talent in Denmark and beyond.

Madsen’s goal is to disrupt the traditional European MMA landscape by combining modern technology, fighter empowerment, and a commitment to high production values. He describes the project as a “powerful platform, where MMA’s raw strength meets a superbrand’s vision.” The “Fear Nothing” mentality, inherited from Airtox’s brand ethos, is central to the promotion’s identity and is reflected in its willingness to innovate and challenge established norms.

By integrating a Tinder-style matchmaking platform, guaranteeing prompt communication, and investing in both athlete development and audience reach, Airtox Dominance FC is positioning itself as a new model for MMA promotions in Europe. The organization’s approach is designed to give more power to fighters, create new opportunities for talent, and raise the standard for MMA events on the continent