Glory heavyweight kickboxing champion Rico Verhoeven has come out with some very high praise for the newly promoted UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall. In which the kickboxing great had high praise for the dominant UFC champion. In an interview with Sportskeeda, Verhoeven talked about training with Aspinall.

“Where do you rank Tom in terms of athletes you’ve trained with, as far as talent level and skill?”

Asked the sportskeeda reporter. Rico Verhoeven responded with great praise towards the English MMA champion.

“He’s got to be right near the top—100%. Because he is so all-round, and the thing that really triggers me: he’s still open to learn. Every time I give him stuff, he just keeps getting better, keeps getting better. Even if he would come to kickboxing, he would do amazing.”

The kickboxing champion giving such high praise to an MMA fighter is no small feat, as Aspinall is an impressive fighter with not just skill but a blistering speed and power that has helped him defeat the most dangerous UFC heavyweights quickly. Not just that, but his skill and precision demonstrate that Aspinall is not a mere brute, as Rico Verhoven explains.

Rico Verhoeven and Tom Aspinall are the combat sports duo we didn’t know we needed.

These two top-level athletes in MMA and kickboxing make for an improbable yet entertaining spectacle, as both of their outgoing and friendly personalities have led to some interesting interactions between them, such as their body shot contest. Regardless of their social media antics, the two remain must-watch figures in their respective sports, as they appear destined for greatness, with both already at the pinnacle of their fields.