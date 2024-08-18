UFC Fighters Are Not Impressed with Dricus Du Plessis: ‘How da fook this mdfkrr keeps winning’
UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis’s successful first title defense against Israel Adesanya drew mixed reviews from some of his fighting colleagues.
Du Plessis defeated Adesanya by fourth-round submission to retain the UFC middleweight title at UFC 305 on Saturday in Perth. After some struggles on the feet against Adesanya early in the fight, du Plessis rallied in the later rounds, knocking down Adesanya and sinking in a rear-naked choke.
It was another wild, albeit highly effective performance by du Plessis, who successfully defended the belt for the first time. He captured the UFC middleweight title by defeating Sean Strickland at UFC 297 in January.
But, not everyone was impressed with du Plessis’s first title defense, including some of his former UFC rivals.
Du Plessis is expected to face Strickland in a rematch for his next title defense set for a later date. He could potentially headline the UFC’s first-ever Africa card, likely targeted at his native South Africa.
Adesanya has now lost consecutive fights for the first time in his MMA career. Before UFC 305, Adesanya lost to Strickland at UFC 293 in one of the biggest upsets in recent MMA history.
Du Plessis has a slew of other top contenders ready to challenge his spot on the middleweight throne. Robert Whittaker, Khamzat Chimaev, and Nassourdine Imavov are a few top names who are in the mix.
Du Plessis remains unbeaten in his UFC tenure with recent victories over Whittaker, Derek Brunson, and Darren Till. The former EFC middleweight champion has won a series of exciting fights since signing with the UFC in 2020.
As Du Plessis prepares for his next title defense, he continues to have many detractors. Each victory is another jab thrown at those who continue to doubt him