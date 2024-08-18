UFC Fighters Are Not Impressed with Dricus Du Plessis: ‘How da fook this mdfkrr keeps winning’

UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis’s successful first title defense against Israel Adesanya drew mixed reviews from some of his fighting colleagues.

Du Plessis defeated Adesanya by fourth-round submission to retain the UFC middleweight title at UFC 305 on Saturday in Perth. After some struggles on the feet against Adesanya early in the fight, du Plessis rallied in the later rounds, knocking down Adesanya and sinking in a rear-naked choke.

It was another wild, albeit highly effective performance by du Plessis, who successfully defended the belt for the first time. He captured the UFC middleweight title by defeating Sean Strickland at UFC 297 in January.

But, not everyone was impressed with du Plessis’s first title defense, including some of his former UFC rivals.

UFC Fighters React to Dricus du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya

Check out some of the UFC fighters’ reactions to du Plessis’ victory below.

Driscus still sucks — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) August 18, 2024

Im not champion or anything but how da fook this mdfkrr keeps winning 😂 #UFC305 — Renato Moicano UFC (@moicanoufc) August 18, 2024

Time for war Dutch man…… — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) August 18, 2024

I’m the only mfer who losses will all be in the hall of fame . I feel used 😂😂😂 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) August 18, 2024

Dricus you are one to be studied

Miss by a mile next thing you know he lands clean on the chin, fails a takedown goes on his back next thing you know he got the choke.

I’d really love to fight this guy.

Congrats — Marvin Vettori (@MarvinVettori) August 18, 2024

Me watching this UfC , it’s very sad pic.twitter.com/VlnSxM12AO — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) August 18, 2024

Du Plessis is expected to face Strickland in a rematch for his next title defense set for a later date. He could potentially headline the UFC’s first-ever Africa card, likely targeted at his native South Africa.

Adesanya has now lost consecutive fights for the first time in his MMA career. Before UFC 305, Adesanya lost to Strickland at UFC 293 in one of the biggest upsets in recent MMA history.

Du Plessis has a slew of other top contenders ready to challenge his spot on the middleweight throne. Robert Whittaker, Khamzat Chimaev, and Nassourdine Imavov are a few top names who are in the mix.

Du Plessis remains unbeaten in his UFC tenure with recent victories over Whittaker, Derek Brunson, and Darren Till. The former EFC middleweight champion has won a series of exciting fights since signing with the UFC in 2020.

As Du Plessis prepares for his next title defense, he continues to have many detractors. Each victory is another jab thrown at those who continue to doubt him