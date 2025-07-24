UFC Fans Rejoice as Sean Strickland Banned from Fighting in Las Vegas

Sean Strickland will not be able to compete in Vegas, and this is great news for many UFC fans. Las Vegas fight nights just got a little quieter, and a lot more divided, as the Nevada State Athletic Commission suspended former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland following his infamous in-cage dust-up at a recent Tuff-N-Uff event. For some in the MMA world, it’s a long-awaited cause for celebration.

A Corner Gone Wild – Sean Strickland Banned

It all spiraled out of control on June 29, when Strickland, serving as a cornerman for his training partner Miles Hunsinger, charged into the cage after Hunsinger’s loss to Luis Hernandez. Hernandez, not without flair himself, allegedly celebrated with a taunt that would make even the WWE blush. Fueled by what he later described as an “unanswered challenge to his dignity,” Strickland ditched his sandals and threw punches in a frenzied response before security intervened.

The result? An indefinite suspension from the NSAC, with the commission refusing to specify when, or if, the colorful brawler will grace a Nevada cage again. And as Strickland sits on the bench, many fans, never shy with an opinion, were quick to put their sentiments on display for all to see. Many fans dislike Sean Strickland due to his boring fights.

Social Media Throws Down

Reddit, X (formerly Twitter), and MMA forums erupted with reactions. The prevailing mood was one of relief or even giddiness – from those fed up with Strickland’s antics or bored with his fight style. “Where else can I find a 25-minute showcase of jabs and teep kicks?” mused “xavierpenn”. Perhaps paint drying now faces stiff competition for entertainment value.

“Nevada will finally have enough bandwidth to stream fights again without Strickland hogging all the airtime!”

“Sean Strickland, banned from Nevada, but not from your uncle’s BBQ brawls.”

“Honestly, his greatest fight was with those flip-flops. Nevada just didn’t stand a chance.”

“That’s it-Las Vegas is safe from jab spam. Casinos rejoice!”

“I’m just glad I don’t have to witness another 5-round shadowboxing session ever again.”

For now, Strickland’s Nevada exile is indefinite, with UFC leadership reportedly unwilling to schedule him for future events until the issue is resolved. The commission will revisit his fate at their next meeting, but there’s no guarantee of leniency.